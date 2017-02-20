Navigation

How my love story began

February 20, 2017 in February Love

It was my first day of attachment as a junior graphic designer at Bindura University Printing Press on 12 September 2013. This gentlemen walked in and he was a usual client for BUP so he had a good relationship with my manager. He wanted a logo for his company, business cards and letterheads and my manager thought of giving me the job as my first job little did he know it would lead to us being Mr & Mrs. I sat down with my client and as I am doing his job he send himself a call back using my phone fun enough we both had Nokia C3 so it was easy for him. Then next thing he was calling my phone non stop.

