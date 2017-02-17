Govt markets new curriculum

The government is embarking on a nationwide campaign to educate the public on the new curriculum for primary and secondary education, which is facing stiff resistance from teachers and other stakeholders, who feel it was hastily implemented before widespread consultations.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

The campaign comes as part of phase two of the implementation plan of the New Curriculum Framework for Primary and Secondary Education 2015 to 2022.

Speaking at a media briefing on the framework in Harare yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora said

there was need to market the new curriculum despite lack of funding.

“When we started this journey, I had $2,3 million. But I am sure we would have gotten off to a very good start with $17 million or $18 million,” he said.

“But I do not know whether we would have had the money by now to be able to start, probably not, your guess is as good as mine. So we chose a very pragmatic and common sense approach, let us begin with what we have. If we waited until all things were in place we would have continued to wait.”

Dokora said the decision not to seek for more funds was due to a tight budget.

“The Curriculum Framework presents teachers, heads and the entire education system with an opportunity to engage in professional development, improve learning outcomes and prepare learners for the current and future opportunities and challenges,” he said.

Part of the new curriculum includes the medium of instruction of an indigenous language, which is commonly used or spoken in a particular area for Grade 2 pupils, while Grade 3 to 7 pupils will learn agriculture on top of the traditional four subjects.

For students from Form 1 to 4, learning areas at this level will guide learners on progression to various career paths or further studies under the ministry. This will, in particular, emphasise on Steam/Stem, visual and performing arts, humanities and languages, design and technology and commercials.