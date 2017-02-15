Harare City reluctant to replace Masuku

HARARE City have said they will stick with their coach, Mukhupali Masuku despite the gaffer falling short of the required minimum qualification of a Caf A Licence stipulated by Zifa.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The football governing body came up with a raft of new requirements that will be enforced this year of coaches’ minimum qualifications at different levels.

All Premier Soccer League head coaches are now required to have at least a Caf A Licence for them to be allowed to sit on the bench.

Masuku is a holder of a Caf B Licence. A circular has already been sent to all clubs informing them of the new requirement, but the Sunshine Boys seem unmoved.

Club secretary, Mathew Marara said, while they had received a circular from Zifa issuing the directive, they would not be making any changes to their technical team.

He said his club will wait until it’s time for registration.

“We have received the circular, but as Harare City, we have not made any changes to our technical team. Mkuhuphali Masuku remains our coach. Zifa is responsible for the registration of coaches and we will wait until the registration is done. We will cross the bridge when we get there,” Marara said.

Last month, 30 coaches, including Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, attended a Caf A Licence course aimed at helping local coaches upgrade their qualifications in line with modern football practices.

The course ran from January 9 to 23. However, Masuku, who was assistant to national team coach, Kalisto Pasuwa, did not attend, as he was away with the Warriors at their training camp in Cameroon, before they travelled to Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Former Zifa technical director, Taurai Mangwiro facilitated the course with the assistance of Nelson Matongorere and Gibson Homela.

Caf has instituted a licensing system, which compels coaches to hold either a management diploma or a Caf A License to coach in Africa.

In Europe, coaches are required to hold either a management diploma or a UEFA Pro Licence coaching badge.

Outgoing Warriors coach, Pasuwa, who enjoys a good working relationship with Masuku, has been linked with Harare City.

His contract with Zifa ends on February 28 and the football federation has decided against renewing it.

Masuku, who was assistant to Moses Chunga, was elevated to the top post following a decision by the Harare councillors not to renew the latter’s contract.