Linc Zimbabwe rescues Cheuchi school pupils

The Zimbabwe chapter of Women Lead Inspire Connect (Linc) on Wednesday donated food hampers and pledged textbooks to the impoverished Cheuchi Primary School in Makonde district, as part of efforts to reduce the effects of last year’s El Nino-induced drought.

By Aaron Ufumeli

Linc Zimbabwe comprises female senior executives within the Coca-Cola Company, who started the Feed A Child project to assist school-going children in poor communities to ensure that they do well in their education.

Companies linked to Coca-Cola include Delta Beverages, Mutare Bottling and Schweppes.

Among the foodstuffs donated were peanut butter, maize meal, sugar, dried fish and soft drinks.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Linc Zimbabwe chapter and Coca-Cola country manager, Noma Halimana, said the beneficiaries were future world leaders.

“We try to help other women in other organisations to also surpass the positions we have reached in our individual capacities. We realised that we have an important role to be able to also help children out there, to inspire them to reach higher levels,” she said.

Makonde district schools inspector, Peter Nizira, said the donation would augment the schools feeding programme introduced by the government last year.

The Coca-Cola network is working in partnership with Forum for African Women Educationalists Zimbabwe (Fawezi) in the project to support Cheuchi Primary School.

The organisation also pledged school textbooks worth $2 000.

Cheuchi, which uses pole-and-dagga structures as classrooms, has an enrolment of 100 pupils and a staff complement of four teachers. It is one of the 65 satellite schools in Makonde district.

According to the World Food Programme, about 66 million primary school-going children attend school with empty stomachs across developing countries and 23 million being from Africa, including Zimbabwe.