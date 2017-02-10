Crocker named in Ben Hogan Award Watch List

United States-based Zimbabwean Sean Crocker is among 28 collegiate golfers named on the watch list for the 2017 Ben Hogan Award following a remarkable 2016 season both individually and for the University of Southern California (USC) golf team.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The 20-year-old rising star, who is the son of former Zimbabwe Test cricketer Gary Crocker, is among the nine US collegiate golfers that are appearing on the watch list for the second straight season together with teammate Rico Hoey.

Named after the legendary American professional golfer, Ben Hogan, who is generally considered one of the greatest players in the history of the game, the award is given annually to the top collegiate golfer in the US.

The players on the Ben Hogan Award Watch List were compiled by Colonial Country Club, Friends of Golf (FOG) and Golf Coaches’ Association of America.

Crocker, who early this week moved to 11th position on the World Amateur Golf Rankings after a fine start to the 2017 season, was included on the list after helping USC to back-to-back National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships semi-final appearances.

The Harare-born golfer was the main catalyst in USC’s fine run with the team’s lowest stroke average of 70, which steered him to five top 16 finishes in as many starts this season, including three in the top 10.

Crocker, who is on course to becoming the first ever Zimbabwe-born amateur golfer to represent the US in the Walker Cup competition, also has seven rounds under 70 and is a combined 17-under in his last four outings, 16-under on the year.

The impressive record in college golf has seen Crocker attracting interest from several top agents and management firms in the US, who are looking to sign him up when he turns professional later this year.

While Crocker has not reached any agreements with any agents NewsDaySport can reveal that the talented golfer is on the radar of several representatives including the Switzerland-based Impact Point AG, which manages Spanish Ryder Cup star Sergio Garcia.

Other agencies that have expressed interest in signing Crocker include Players Group Inc, Lagardère Sports and Entertainment Group, Wasserman Media Group and SportBox Entertainment Group, among others.

Players Group Inc, which is based in Virginia, already has another talented Zimbabwean golfer in their ranks, rising star Scott Vincent, while Lagardère Sports and Entertainment Group represents top golfers such as former world number one Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson.

The Los Angeles-based Wasserman Media Group represents current world number one Jason Day from Australia in addition to other top professional golfers such as Zach Johnson, Rickie Fowler and JB Holmes.