Cop sues Chihuri over dismissal

A POLICE officer based in Bulawayo has filed an urgent chamber application challenging the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s plans to frogmarch him to a police suitability board (PSB).

BY SILAS NKALA

The police officer only identified as Constable Mayavo filed the urgent chamber application on February 3 citing PSB president, a Chief Superintendent Madondo and Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri as respondents.

In his application, Mayavo said he had been subjected to an unlawful and wrongful board of suitability by the respondents, whose effect perpetrated irreparable harm on him.

He said he has since filed an application for review before the court under case number, HC3199/16, which is still pending, challenging the reasons the respondents had convened the board of suitability.

In his founding affidavit, he submitted that on January 23 this year, he was served with a convening order by Madondo, calling him to appear before him on February 6 this year.

“I do not refuse to appear before a board of suitability in terms of section 50 of the Police Act, but it must be lawful and should not defeat the very law it seeks to uphold,” he submitted.

“I say this because the respondents have convened the board of suitability against me because they want to discharge me from the police service for being unfit for police duties.

“For a board of suitability to be in compliance with the rules, there must be a complete summary of my career, but in my case, I was not served with complete and competent summary of my career. The board of suitability must state why it has been convened against me. I was neither notified nor where the respondents had the guts to let me know.

I do not even know why I have been called to appear before a suitability board which is clearly disorderly and difficult to follow.”