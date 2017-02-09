Navigation

Mawarire granted bail

February 9, 2017 in National, News

SOCIAL media activist and cleric, Evan Mawarire, arrested last week on allegations of plotting to topple the government, was granted $300 bail yesterday, but will only be able to leave the remand prison walls today due to technical issues.

By PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

SOCIAL media activist and cleric, Evan Mawarire of #ThisFlag campaign

By close of business yesterday, Mawarire’s lawyers, Harrison Nkomo and Jeremiah Bamu, had not yet received the High Court order for his liberty and were still to pay the bail money at the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

The bail was granted by High Court judge, Justice Clement Phiri, who ruled that the State had a weak case against the cleric and that it had failed to proffer compelling reasons for his continued stay in remand prison beforetrial.

As part of his bail conditions, the court ordered him to surrender his passport, report twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, at Avondale Police Station, reside at the given address and not to interfere with State witnesses.

He is expected back in court on February 17 for routine remand.

Mawarire, of #ThisFlag campaign, was arrested on February 1 soon after landing at Harare International Airport after a six-month stay in self-imposed exile in the United States, and charged with seeking to subvert the Zanu PF government through his social media campaign.

In granting him bail, Justice Phiri said: “It is the court’s view from the heads of argument filed that indeed the State’s case appears to be weak. Section 70 and section 50 of the Constitution are clear on rights of the accused and the UN Human Rights Committee has stated that there should be no prolonged pre-trial detention.”

State counsels, Edmore Nyazamba and Tinashe Kaseba had argued Mawarire was a flight risk and had connections in the US, where his immediate family is currently domiciled.

They added Mawarire could be induced to flee from justice by the severity of the sentence, 20 years’ imprisonment, if convicted.

12 Responses to Mawarire granted bail

  1. Mutoriti February 9, 2017 at 5:58 am #

    I think you also notice that we are a democratic state and our courts are fair.we dont interfere with the judiciary,its independent.But Mawarire should not raise his hopes too high because remember Munyaradzi Kereke.he thought he had it all but he is now in jail.just a word of advice to you Zimbos,ita zvemhuri yako chete,siyanai nezvenyika izvi,ndezvedu isusu.

    Reply
    • Most February 9, 2017 at 7:14 am #

      You are a coward Mutoriti…uri mbwende..you have no spine…..

      Reply
    • Loveness Manyati February 9, 2017 at 8:19 am #

      Iwewe sani ko ibvapo iwe, hauna kana underwear but you want to act like head of state wepaInternet, kushata kunga Chinga Dube,lol

      Reply
  2. Truth February 9, 2017 at 6:24 am #

    l told u guys before that no one can ever fool God, he knows those who deserve freedom & those who truly belong behind bars, it’s just a matter of time

    Reply
  3. Nokuda February 9, 2017 at 8:41 am #

    The magistrate who denied him bail last week must be send to prison. It was clear all along that the State’s case was weak and why didnt the magistrate see that. Incompetence just like Mugabe

    This is abuse of the judiciary system.

    Reply
  4. Chihota February 9, 2017 at 8:48 am #

    The Patriotic Pastor was lucky that his case was not before Activist Judge Chinembiri

    Reply
  5. Jola February 9, 2017 at 8:53 am #

    Shut up u sutupid MUTOILET!

    Reply
  6. mgobhozi wezintabeni February 9, 2017 at 9:03 am #

    Waste of the country’s resources.How can the state pursue such a case.The country is proving to be living in the medieval ages.This is the only country in the SADC Region which derives joy in inflicting pain on citizens expressing their basic rights through demonstrations.

    Reply
  7. Checkmate February 9, 2017 at 9:16 am #

    Hokoyo naDonald Trump.Tongai Mawarire tione kana munezvivindi vanhu veZanu.Come 2018 elections tikuwachisei isu ve MDC.izvezvi ma inmates haana chikafu kumajere imi muchingoti Zanu ichagadzirisa.Zanu yakonewa ,haina chaichagona kana.jus leave the offices guys nezimdhara renyu rakwegura iro.

    Reply
  8. INTRIGUED February 9, 2017 at 10:01 am #

    Who is this idiot saying “siyai zvenyika” ? Kuti isu tinogara mudenga here ?

    Reply
  9. MAN KENYA February 9, 2017 at 12:11 pm #

    Within their ‘colonized mindsets’, Zimbabweans may view Mawarire’s tribulations as a taste of his own medicine but I surely view it from a different perspective. His vision may suffer a judicial blow but the entire Zimbabwean citizens are indeed the real losers. Had it persisted within the confines of the constitution, the govt would have cowed into submission, fought corruption and facilitated the necessary reforms but attempts to demand them in the streets have suffered a stillbirth. Opposition leaders aspiring for top leadership have failed to back the cleric’s vision. They are just myopically fighting for coalitions whose composition remains a stalemate unaware that without a level playing ground, all their effort is an exercise in futility. After the cleric paved the way, they had the political muscle to enforce the necessary changes but squandered that chance. Mawarire may physically be imprisoned but Zimbos will remain mentally incarcerated indefinitely for discarding his vision with impunity. Zim politics my foot!

    Reply
  10. kingsley February 9, 2017 at 1:00 pm #

    Mutoriti u are just a bag of shit!Just yesterday u wer saying mawarire will rot in jail and today u are now saying your government is democratic and not connected to the courts!It was apparent from the onset that Mawarire is being wrongly accused by cowards who do not allow citizens to freely express their views and after that they claim that we are the people`s party!U lie!U are in power out of force not kuti u are the people`s choice!To hell wth u guys

    Reply

