Comrade Fatso tears into govt

Comrade Fatso tears into govt

February 9, 2017 in Arts & Culture, Life and Style

TOP comedian, Comrade Fatso has accused the government of concentrating on minor issues at the expense of addressing critical national issues affecting citizens, following the arrest of social activist and cleric, Evan Mawarire, at Harare International Airport last week.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

Comrade Fatso

Comrade Fatso

Mawarire, who founded the #ThisFlag movement campaign, was arrested shortly after his arrival in the country from the United States, where he had been exiled for the past half year.

In a skit shown on Magamba TV, Comrade Fatso said the authorities failed to account for the missing $15 billion diamond revenue and were failing to resolve the cash crisis, yet they were able to pounce on “a lone pastor” arriving at the airport.

“Dear government, you cannot find the missing $15 billion. You cannot fix the cash crisis. You cannot even fix a pothole, but you can find a lone lost pastor at the airport just trying to find his way back into his own country,” he said in the skit laden with humour.

“Why couldn’t you find the $15 billion leaving the country if you had such good eyes at the airport?”

Comrade Fatso said it was strange that Mawarire was accused of organising demonstrations that have happened in the country since his departure, as well as the one staged at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“What? Was he supposed to fly to Harare Central Police Station to get police clearance? And they say he is also guilty for all the demonstrations that happened in Zimbabwe while he was away in the US. Yes, because he organised the demos via Skype. You might as well blame him for the bloody flash floods and typhoid, while you at it,” he said.

The comedian encouraged Zimbabweans to rally behind the cleric during his court hearing.

“Well, comrades, we now know what to do when Pastor Evan is taken to the courts again,” he said, suggesting that they could organise a massive Rotten Row festival with music, braai and flags.

Mawarire, whose frustrations with government’s failure to provide citizens with basic services, caught the imagination of the nation when his social media posts went viral.

After successfully calling for the masses to embark on a national shutdown, the police pounced on him.

He currently is being accused of trying to subvert a constitutionally-elected government.

10 Responses to Comrade Fatso tears into govt

  1. Jola February 9, 2017 at 11:03 am #

    Well commended mr. Fatso ure’ very intelligent like Evans Mawarire.

    Reply
  2. Gayton Gandiwa February 9, 2017 at 12:14 pm #

    Well,well,well, Faso, Fatso, Fatsu or whatever, we are certainly watching you! Remember you also ruined Andy Brown’s marriage?

    Reply
    • Bambino February 9, 2017 at 2:08 pm #

      how my man, how did Fatso ruin Andy’s marriage. Asi akaridza muridzo kanhi?

      Reply
  3. The minion February 9, 2017 at 2:35 pm #

    zimbabwe is for zimbabweans look at your skin fatso you are not a cde

    Reply
    • Gregory the Great February 9, 2017 at 4:50 pm #

      Everyone is the same color underneath the skin, the only difference is the cerebral matter,the stuff you seam to lack

      Reply
    • TheRambo February 9, 2017 at 5:12 pm #

      you are still in the hills like a baboon

      Reply
    • Loveness Manyati February 10, 2017 at 7:52 am #

      I hope one day you need a blood transfusion and the only person that`s a match is white, maybe you will learn a thing or two about racism , kusafunda ndiko kuno kukanganisa kana kuti vabereki havana kukudzidzisa hunhu, sies man!!!

      Reply
  4. Abishai February 9, 2017 at 3:12 pm #

    Skin haina ne basa rese. Zimbabwe is for anyone who legally qualifies, red, green, black, white, coloured. Vanhu muno kura riiniko? Kunge pwere!

    Reply
  5. patriot February 10, 2017 at 11:02 am #

    Iwe @the minion, who taught you that comrade only means Zimbabweans of a dark pigmentation? Mini brain minion.

    Reply
  6. Shaki February 10, 2017 at 3:19 pm #

    Comrade Fatso ‘s point is well made. Honai madununu ese who are focusing on the minute issues of skin colour not the $15 billion .

    Surely that $15 billion could transform and improve our hospitals , schools and roads . Mapenzi akawanda shuwa , kuto shaya zvekutaura hanzi hausi comrade because you are white , kwanai mhani ana The Minion .

    Gayton ( kwaaaa what a name) Gandiwa marriage ya Andy Brown yakwana seiko pa $15 billion yataurwa ??? Ndokushota brain chaiko, way too small minded .

    Reply

