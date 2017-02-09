Cape Town confirm Mukuruva capture

SOUTH African Premiership football side Cape Town City have completed the signing of Tatenda Mukuruva after the Warriors’ number one goalkeeper opted against penning a contract extension with Dynamos.

BY HENRY MHARA

The club confirmed the deal on their official Twitter account yesterday. “We are proud to announce that Tatenda Mukuruva is officially a Cape Town City FC player,” the club posted yesterday.

No further details were available on the contract, but sources in South Africa said Mukuruva had signed a three-year contract.

Mukuruva’s future has been uncertain after he turned down offers from Dynamos to extend his contract which expired at the end of the year.

Reports had initially linked him with a move to Cape Town’s other league side, Maritzburg United, but it appears it’s the Mother City who tabled a better deal.

The former Prince Edward High School student played all the three matches for the Warriors at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, where he put in some impressive displays.

Dynamos have already said they are ready to issue him a clearance letter, which could put him in line for selection when his new club play their next match, a derby encounter against Ajax Cape Town on Saturday.

Cape Town City are currently riding high in the Premier League ,where they are sitting second, level on points with leaders Bidvest Wits after 16 matches.

The 20-year-old shot stopper, who has 13 caps for Zimbabwe, will add competition in the Cape side’s goalkeeping department that already includes Shu-Aib Walters, Samora Motloung and Gershin Kock.