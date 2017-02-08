Grace eyes Harare South seat

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe is reportedly “plotting” to contest for the Harare South parliamentary seat in next year’s general elections, which could open the way for her to be considered for a Cabinet post, it has been learnt.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
Initial reports had indicated that the Zanu PF women’s league chairperson was eyeing Harare East or Mazowe, but it seems she has settled for Harare South, currently held by fellow party member, Shadreck Mashayamombe.
“She has made indications that she wants Harare South and the current MP has already been advised to ‘look for another constituency’,” a Zanu PF insider, who declined to be named, said.
“The First Lady’s people are already on the ground in the constituency.”
Harare South constituency is largely an informal settlement, where various Zanu PF officials are often seen fighting for land.
The ruling party has used housing co-operatives in the area as conduits to hold on to the constituency for over a decade now.
Contacted for comment, Mashayamombe dismissed the reports, saying: “We have not been approached as a province regarding that issue. I am hearing it from you.”
Grace’s ally and Zanu PF women’s league treasurer, Sarah Mahoka, also scoffed at the suggestions.
“People should find better things to do with their time than to continue with a smear campaign against the First Lady,” she said.
“She is a national leader and would not want to stoop that low to be an MP. What would she gain from that?
“I do not even have to consult her, but I can assure you it is not going to happen. She will not reduce herself to be an MP.”
However, sources close to the developments insisted the First Lady would represent Zanu PF in next year’s general elections.
“It’s a done deal. Well, nobody is going to stop her if she really wants and that is the way we have accepted it. We are still waiting for official communication though,” a provincial leader, who declined to be identified, said.
The First Lady, with the backing of a faction known as G40, is locked in a bitter tussle for power with Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as senior figures in the ruling party look beyond President Robert Mugabe, who turns 93 in two weeks.
Zanu PF youth league leader, Kudzai Chipanga, seemed to indicate that, while the First Lady had gone quiet, she was still a contender.
“It is not secret that the youth league and the women’s league work closely together, hence, we will have no problem with supporting a woman to any position of the party, including the Presidency, as long as it is done according to the dictates of the Zanu PF constitution and, like I have said, that person must carry the name Mugabe,” he was quoted as having said.
Ya they always fare better in areas where they have made people destitutes and where poverty is rampant.She cannot dare contest in real urban areas where the majority are an enlightened lot.Its like when pluck all the feathers from a live chicken, it will soon run to you for protection despite the fact that you are the responsible person for exposing its body to the harsh weather.Thats how zanu pf operates.It makes people poor and destitutes and starts giving them some erratic handouts in the name of helping the poor and disadvantaged people.These bunch of zanu pf supporters forget that the same party that purport to help them is the author of their misery and is solely responsible for their predicament.Thats the zanu pf mafia party for you.
