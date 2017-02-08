Breaking: Mawarire granted bail

SOCIAL media activist and cleric, Evan Mawarire, arrested last week on allegations of plotting to topple the government, was granted $300 bail late on Wednesday, but will only be able to leave the remand prison walls on Thursday due to technical issues.

staff reporter

High Court judge, Justice Clement Phiri granted bail, saying the State had a weak case against the cleric and that it had failed to proffer compelling reasons for his continued stay in remand prison before trial.

By end of day, Mawarire’s lawyers had not yet received the High Court order for his liberty and were still to pay the bail money at the Harare Magistrates Court.

More to follow