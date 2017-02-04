AirZim sues agent over unremitted ticket fees

NATIONAL carrier, Air Zimbabwe (AirZim) has dragged a local safari operator, Zimbabwe International Travel and Tours, to the High Court demanding over $17 885, which the firm allegedly failed to remit after selling tickets on behalf of the airline.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The national airline issued the summons sometime in December last year after efforts to have the cash paid failed to yield results.

In its declaration, AirZim said sometime in October last year, Zimbabwe International Travel and Tour, its agent, acknowledged, in terms of a deed of settlement, its indebtedness to the airline to the tune of $17 885, 62.

The cash was an outstanding amount in respect of manual ticket sales, which the firm had failed to remit.

“It was a term of annexure A that the defendant (Zimbabwe International Travel and Tours) would liquidate the sum of $17 885,62 through successive monthly instalments of $5 000 on the 30th of every month commencing on October 30, 2016 until the debt is fully discharged,” AirZim said.

“It was further a term of annexure A that if defendant fails to comply with any of its obligations under annexure A the outstanding amount would become immediately due and payable and the plaintiff would be entitled to institute legal proceedings against the defendant without notice to it for the recovery of the outstanding amount.”

AirZim also argues that its agreement with agents states that safari operators are responsible for costs incurred by the airline in enforcing the agreement.

“The defendant is, therefore, liable to plaintiff in the sum of $17 885, 62 and interest thereon at the rate of 5% per annum calculated from November 1, 2016 to date of payment in full,” AirZim said. In response to the claim, the safari firm disputed the amount owing, saying it had reduced the debt by $4 500.

The firm said part of the money was transferred into the airline’s lawyers trust account and the other part was paid directly to the airline.

The matter is still at the pre-trial stage.