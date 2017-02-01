Navigation

Breaking: Evan Mawarire arrested at Harare airport

February 1, 2017 in National, News

#ThisFlag activist and cleric, Evan Mawarire surprisingly jetted into Harare a few hours ago and was immediately arrested by State security agents.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Human rights lawyer and Mawarire’s legal counsel Harrison Nkomo confirmed his client was being held at the Harare International airport.

“Its true he arrived at the airport and was immediately arrested. I have not been able to see him though and I am still trying,” Nkomo said a few moments ago.

11 Responses to Breaking: Evan Mawarire arrested at Harare airport

  1. Pat Shange February 1, 2017 at 6:12 pm #

    Aluta Continua. The Struggle Continues!!!

    Reply
  2. ndugu February 1, 2017 at 7:16 pm #

    Ya gara muchitokisi saskam remunhu, wakasiya watirovesa

    Reply
  3. Willard Tramposo February 1, 2017 at 7:24 pm #

    Even those who are ruling Zim were once arrested by the Smith regime. Where is the Smith regime now?
    Tomorrow, when you become a leader, you shall also tell the new generation that you were once arrested by the current regime. Thats Politics.

    Reply
  4. Willard Tramposo February 1, 2017 at 7:31 pm #

    llora hoy, sonrie mañana.

    Reply
  5. mit mak February 1, 2017 at 8:05 pm #

    welcome home Evan

    Reply
  6. Lulamile February 1, 2017 at 8:51 pm #

    Dats being a man Evan, u hv to stand yo grounds so dat tomoro u wl hv sumfing to tell, i do beliv we all learn through a hard way #Thisflag

    Reply
  7. Tembertshuma February 1, 2017 at 10:12 pm #

    Eish shem tinoti mwari akuchengetedze coz i dont trust this guys unotsakatika sekutamba

    Reply
  8. v for vendetta February 1, 2017 at 11:29 pm #

    zimbabwe are you ready for a war, no more peacefull demonstrations, we have to die some day , we are ready to meet our maker zimbabwe are you ready to take down a dictator and his people, i am ready to face my maker

    Reply
  9. Grace WePhD February 2, 2017 at 12:40 am #

    Yah ndizvozvo Pastor. Dzokai tibate tiri pamwe vuno kumusha. Kana wodye mbwa wotodya riri gonho

    Reply
  10. simplerz February 2, 2017 at 5:48 am #

    asi vamwe vanhu murihoro Shuwa.. instead kunzwirawo Evans tsitsi pakushungurudzwa nekuda kwekusada kut iwe ushungurudzwe wavakutoshoora Shuwa

    vanashoorai munonetsa

    Reply
  11. simplerz February 2, 2017 at 5:51 am #

    kudai horo dzezanu dzikasakupa kafiramberi

    Reply

