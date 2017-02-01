Breaking: Evan Mawarire arrested at Harare airport

#ThisFlag activist and cleric, Evan Mawarire surprisingly jetted into Harare a few hours ago and was immediately arrested by State security agents.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Human rights lawyer and Mawarire’s legal counsel Harrison Nkomo confirmed his client was being held at the Harare International airport.

“Its true he arrived at the airport and was immediately arrested. I have not been able to see him though and I am still trying,” Nkomo said a few moments ago.