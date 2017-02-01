Breaking: Evan Mawarire arrested at Harare airport

#ThisFlag activist and cleric, Evan Mawarire surprisingly jetted into Harare a few hours ago and was immediately arrested by State security agents.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
Human rights lawyer and Mawarire’s legal counsel Harrison Nkomo confirmed his client was being held at the Harare International airport.
“Its true he arrived at the airport and was immediately arrested. I have not been able to see him though and I am still trying,” Nkomo said a few moments ago.
Aluta Continua. The Struggle Continues!!!
Ya gara muchitokisi saskam remunhu, wakasiya watirovesa
Even those who are ruling Zim were once arrested by the Smith regime. Where is the Smith regime now?
Tomorrow, when you become a leader, you shall also tell the new generation that you were once arrested by the current regime. Thats Politics.
llora hoy, sonrie mañana.
welcome home Evan
Dats being a man Evan, u hv to stand yo grounds so dat tomoro u wl hv sumfing to tell, i do beliv we all learn through a hard way #Thisflag
Eish shem tinoti mwari akuchengetedze coz i dont trust this guys unotsakatika sekutamba
zimbabwe are you ready for a war, no more peacefull demonstrations, we have to die some day , we are ready to meet our maker zimbabwe are you ready to take down a dictator and his people, i am ready to face my maker
Yah ndizvozvo Pastor. Dzokai tibate tiri pamwe vuno kumusha. Kana wodye mbwa wotodya riri gonho
asi vamwe vanhu murihoro Shuwa.. instead kunzwirawo Evans tsitsi pakushungurudzwa nekuda kwekusada kut iwe ushungurudzwe wavakutoshoora Shuwa
vanashoorai munonetsa
kudai horo dzezanu dzikasakupa kafiramberi