Former student leader dies

FORMER firebrand University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student leader Paul Rumema Chimhosva has died.
By STAFF REPORTER
Chimhosva is said to have succumbed to cardiac arrest at his South African base on Sunday.
Chimhosva rose to prominence in the early 1990s when, as Students’ Representative Council (SRC) president, he led numerous student demonstrations against President Robert Mugabe’s regime. Current Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Martin Dinha was part of Chimhosva’s executive.
The resistance resulted in closure of the university for several months, forcing Chimhosva to relocate to South Africa where he completed his BSc Mechanical Engineering degree at the University of the Witwatersrand in 1995.
When news of his death filtered through yesterday, several activists took to social media to express their condolences.
Alex Magaisa, an academic and former adviser to Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, tweeted: “Very sad to learn that @Chimhosva died today. The name might not be familiar to the young generation of Zimbabweans, but he’s a struggle legend.” Magaisa again posted: “Way back in the early 90s when most Zimbabweans were still comfortable, @Chimhosva and UZ students had already seen the rot and begun to challenge it.”
Deprose Muchena wrote: “I arrived at UZ and was greeted by Paul, Tawanda and the impressive SRC of the time. Really sad!”
Another luminary activist and academic, Tawanda Mutasa, tweeted: “Shocked! Paul fought a good fight when struggle risks were especially untampered by social media.”
Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe also chipped in: “True, Paul was in a class of his own. A real hope for the future, sad he has gone too soon. He inspired me a lot. A real leader of his generation.”
At the time of his death, Chimhosva was project manager at Exxaro Resources in South Africa. He is survived by one child.
Plans are reportedly underway to repatriate his body for burial in Zimbabwe.
Gushungo
Eish a true heroes and patriotic son of the soil… Another one ran out by baba Bona Mawarire style.
Guranyanga
Our students are lame ducks with no voice and SRC leaders working with the CIO. They should read about the likes of Arthur Mutambara Chimhosva and Warlord Chakaredza and this is how leaders of tommorrow are nurtured.I mean Mutambara led the Great Demo of 1988,a true leader indeed who made the nation become aware of Corruption when everyone was afraid to tell Robert Mugabe he was corrupt!
Our student leaders are wimps and useless to be called student leaders.Chakeredza told Mugabe in his face that he was surrounded by dead wood.I remember at the Sheraton hotel.This is why Zimbabwe is in such a mess.Rise up Students fight against Zimbabwean decay.You deserve bettert.
Canisio Mutsindikwa
i KNEW PAUL VERY WELL. HE was a humble but very inspirational personality. A rare breed who stood for our rights at the University of Zimbabwe. Sad. In his league were that late Chris Giwa, Munyaradzi Gwisai (Enock Chikweche), Tawanda Future Mutasa. Dinha I do not recognize at all (but he seemed to be present then). I was at he University of Zimbabwe 1991. I did not see Argo Mutambara but his story was awash at UZ. I also knew another firebrand who was Giwa’s secretary General Sikumbuzo Mkandla. These are the finest people the leaders of the revolution. the architects of the revolution as it has evolved. May Paul’s soul rest in eternal peace. Our Hero