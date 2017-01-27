Mnangagwa faces fresh humiliation

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe is expected to fly back home today ending his month-long annual vacation, amid reports that rival Zanu PF factions were plotting to dress each other down when they converge at Harare International Airport to welcome him.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
Zanu PF Harare provincial commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe, yesterday confirmed plans for Mugabe’s “massive welcome rally” at the airport this afternoon, but denied reports that they were planning to use the occasion to embarrass Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his alleged growing ambitions to succeed Mugabe.
“We will, as usual, welcome the President. It is now our tradition, but this is just routine for us and nothing sinister about it,” he said.
“The President is coming tomorrow (today) and we are urging our members to come in their numbers. But our plans are dependent on his itinerary, which we do not have as of now.”
Mashayamombe denied claims they wanted to demonstrate against Mnangagwa, who is said to be in India, saying that was not how the party operates.
“We would never do that (seek to embarrass Mnangagwa) at the airport. It is not the way we do things,” he said.
“We are a peaceful people and are disciplined. If anyone wants to take advantage, we will see them.”
Some insiders claimed T-shirts and placards inscribed There is only one boss had been printed, in response to pictures that emerged of Mnangagwa carrying a mug written I’m the boss, which have caused ructions in Zanu PF.
A similar strategy was used in 2015, when T-shirts showing a picture of Mugabe and the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo embracing with the words The unity that shall never collapse and Munhu wese kuna amai were distributed at the late Sikhanyiso Ndlovu’s burial, which were again targeted at Mnangagwa after he was accused of denigrating the former Zapu leader.
Zanu PF youth leader, Kudzai Chipanga, professed ignorance of the rally, although the ruling party’s Harare provincial youth leader, Edison Takataka, confirmed it.
“We know we will welcome our father, but I have not been advised as to when. As for the issue of T-shirts, it was just a suggestion, which I am not sure will be implemented,” Takataka said.
“But I can assure you, as chairperson, I will have mine. Of course, there is only one boss and that’s the President.”
Mashayamombe is linked to Zanu PF’s G40 faction, which is bitterly opposed to Mnangagwa’s bid to take over from the ailing Mugabe.
Mnangagwa is reportedly leading the other faction known as Team Lacoste.
Insiders said the plots to embarrass Mnangagwa would continue after today’s rally up to Mugabe’s 93rd birthday celebrations set for Matobo next month.
“They have printed different paraphernalia, which will carry messages taunting Mnangagwa’s recent pronouncements on Gukurahundi and their ‘mug declaration’. It is a plan to whip up emotions in the party against Mnangagwa,” one source said.
Other Zanu PF sources said today’s welcome rally could be moved to next Tuesday to allow Mugabe to travel to the African Union summit in Ethiopia, before “he is officially welcomed” back home to resume his duties.
In a bizarre twist, former Zanu PF provincial youth leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu, seen to be aligned to Mnangagwa, yesterday declared he would attend Mugabe’s welcome rally.
“Mugabe is the President of Zimbabwe and our understanding is that the function is not a party gathering,” he said.
“So we will also attend in our numbers as citizens. We hear they have made arrangements to embarrass Mnangagwa or picket against him. If anyone is to be allowed such mischief, they should expect similar doses from us. We will deal with anybody who is planning to be up to no good.”
This will not be the first time Mnangagwa would have been embarrassed at a public event.
In February last year, Hurungwe East lawmaker, Sarah Mahoka, launched a broadside at the Vice-President and was followed by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene six months later.
Our presideum is very much united and nomatter what you might wish for,they will never ever outdo each other.go on newsday and dream,after all dreaming is a democratic right!
Mwana wembwa-presideum chichacho-shame on that old fool-worthless worst of breath. Iwe naye pamh*t* penyu. personalising nyika. munodhota chete
Kkkk
yaa nothing of that sort will happen. newsday always has bad dreams we are now used to that. i hope hakunaye vanhu vasina mabasa vaende nehuwandu hwavo. mabuses huyai mutore ku zupco ndozvaakamirira izvozvo
Very archaic practise. Tell me another country where the president comes back and a throng of people go to welcome him.
Hope he brings the bonus money he promised the civil servants.
nzara ndiyo ichakupfidzisai.you will die the hewers of water.you are being used like condoms.you sacrifice your life,children future, with a pint of beer.you a bloody fools vapfana.
Infact they are being used like condoms anobvaruka aye ekuti you think you are protected but before you know it chadambuka. Varegeyi mbwa dzevanhu dzisina kana zvadzinazvo, sis!
For the first time i agree with Malema. Gosh!!
Regai vavukure isu tichingoshandira nyika. Who is Jonathan Moyo? Who is Chipanga or Mashayamombe or any other gay ganster you name? You want Mugabe to die in office so that you cause confusion in the party? No. Succession issue is ripe for discussion because we know what Moyo is up to. Vana Tyson nekushaya njere ndivo vanobvuma kushandiswa naMoyo.
Hola hola hahahahahaaaa tichaonesa zvedu , inga makwikwi
the country has gone to the dogs
kikiki nyaya iri muZanu its no longer about the people yangova yekudya chete nzara ndoinoitisa kudero. Do you think the youth vari so patriotic kudarika vanhu vaka sucrifiser kuenda kunofira nyika kuhondo varikuti Mugabe must step down.kikikikikiki munotamnba vapfana imi. vana Mnangagwa ava zvava zvinhu izvi havachabaika ava, varikupedza nguva yavo vana Kasukuwere ava. Zanu Pf is trongly behind Mnangagwa even Mugabe knows that.
Kkkk what is so special about mugabe kuti auya makunomangara kunaboss wenyu kuita sevana vaduku and apa manyadzisa chaizo
Ndinembvunzo kunewe r.g,kasuviri.moyo,gire and yr entire cabinet amunete here nekuita hutsinye.madisappere evanhu aripamusoro pemavoko enyu amugute neropa revanhu munhu akango yita opposit nemi anodisappere or kuuraiwa nendzira inorwandza why why muchiita basa akaipa kudaro vaipi vevanhu even if u take a look no one in Zimbabwe is respecting u guys vanokuchkai chete
hamuna zvamungamuita Mnangagwa ishamwari yaMugabe