‘Govt to build 500 000 houses for civil servants by mid next year’

GOVERNMENT has announced an ambitious programme to build 500 000 housing units for civil servants in the next 18 months, as part of efforts to reduce the housing backlog and incentivise its workers.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
Addressing a stakeholders’ meeting in Harare yesterday, Local Government ministry secretary, George Mlilo, dismissed suspicions that the project was politically timed to coincide with the run-up to the 2018 general elections to give the ruling Zanu PF party an upper hand.
“This is not a political project. Look, I am not a politician, I am an engineer. I don’t need to tell you what you want to hear. I tell you the truth,” he said.
Mlilo pleaded with stakeholders, including construction companies, banks and land developers, to co-operate on the project.
“I want to start deducting something from the civil servants by the end of March, but that would only be possible if we have something concrete. Everybody must participate,” he said.
Mlilo said they would come up with a user-friendly cost to make the houses affordable to civil servants. Government has pegged the stands at $4 per square metre to ensure affordability, with an additional $1 going towards administration fees. All payments will be made through the Salary Services Bureau, he said.
Mlilo accused some housing co-operatives of adopting politicians’ names in order to protect their illegal activities.
“They give themselves names like Sally Mugabe Housing Cooperative, Grace Mugabe, Mama Mafuyana Housing Co-operative and when you approach them, they tell you the First Lady is our patron. What would I do? I am only a man,” he said.
uuuuu, UUUUU, KU DHIDHAKITA MARI !!! UMBA YACHO IRIPI. IMI KA IMI !! WE WERE NOT BORN YESTERDAY. KUDA KUTIDYA TAKASVINURA SEMATEMBA. GOVERNMENR TO BUILD 500 000 HOUSES BY MID NEXT YEAR!!! KKKKK. KKKKK. SEKA HAKO. POT–HOLE RIRI PAKATI PE TOWM MWAMBOVHARA HERE? TIBVIREI APA.
Something was deducted from Civil Servants in the 90″s and the result was Blue Roof or Blue Hills by one Dr. Amai. By the way how did this scandal end?
If each house is to cost say $5000 – 00, then the 500 000 units will cost $2, 5 billion. Our national budget is just around $3 billion. Ndopaunovona nhema dzacho ipapo using this simple arithmetic.
chimbomirai .500 000 units zvamakatadza in 36 years mmmm solomon gamba kutsva ne moto.
Do the maths. At least 27 500 houses per month and at least 925 houses to be built per day. I don’t know what engineering this Mlilo is talking about. Only those who can’t add or subtract can believe this fib.
Zviroto zvemaZimuaseti zvatanga futi! Aiwa vakomana
I’m gonna be wildly lenient here, say it cost $3000 to build the cheapest house. 500 000 proposed houses * $3000 = $1 500 000 000 (1.5 billion house project, in 18 months). Where the hell is the BROKE government gonna get the damn money 💵 from???????, did they recover the stolen 15 billion?
Sagitarr wazonyanya kubidisavo nhema dzacho pachena nemasamhu ako. kkkkk
This Mlilo guy once contested for executive mayoral position in Byo on Zanu ticket and was thrashed the hell out of him and he was rewarded with the engineering job at ministry for his humiliation. Now he tells us he is not a politician. Doesn’t need fake Doctors like amai to tell u he is lying.
Ghost worker ndadyavo
If ever they can afford to build houses for civil servants they should start with the police. These guys are getting to used to the general public with loss of their obligations as a consequence. How can a policeman carry out his duties when he lives with the same public. Worse still they are transferred around without the government taking full responsibility for their accommodation.
asi uri mupurisa here?
It is not government or any employer’s business to build or provide houses for employees. Their obligation is to pay good salaries so that employees can buy/build their own houses. It is not even government business to build houses but that of local authorities. When are we going to get people who understand their responsibilities in this country. All ministers are busy doing things that have nothing to do with them while real issues are not attended to.
true.
Engineer I don’t think you are an honest broker-remember Southlea Park
The civil servants number about 350 0000 including ghost workers, why build 500 000 houses??
woda kubvunza zvakawanda iwe kkkkk
MaCivil servants vakazo svika 500 000 rinhi? Haasi maYouth edu here aya amava kuda kuvakira dzimba nemari dzamuchabata paPay yangu? Sure tinoburana nenyaya yamatanga iyi. Mirai muvone zvenyu. Ropa reMukaranga rinovava muchazvivona.
Ndobvisa mari yekuti Chatunga naChipanga vowana dzimba ivo vasina kwavakambo shanda? Let us wait and see.
$4/month x 18 months = $72, a house is built by these crooks, it’s a pure lie. The funds are going to be abused and used for campaigning and nothing will come from them. Why today, you had 36 years and nothing material came from you, please don’t dupe people of their hard-earned little peanuts. Please inzwiraiwo vanhu tsitsi.
Daydreaming!!!!!!!!!
Haaa ndokunonzi ktongwa nembavha uku.Wht engineering is he bragging abt while lying thru his teeth?Whres th money going to come from?He is already campaigning for zanu manje apa wanyangira yaona.Bloody liar!
Kkkkkkkkkkkkk ma evil servants ndimi ma polling officer and you are responsible for all the rigging so go ahead and bankroll your party’s 2018 campaign.
Maybe they mean Bond houses, They will be equivalent to Three bedroom housee