Kasukuwere warns prophets

ZANU PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere (pictured) has warned prophets against causing alarm in the country by declaring false prophetic pronouncements.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
The warning came after Kariba-based cleric, Philip Mugadza, predicted that President Robert Mugabe will die on October 17, this year unless he publicly-confessed and repented to prayer.
Speaking to NewsDay, Kasukuwere said the prophets in Zimbabwe were becoming reckless and careless with their pronouncements.
“I think these prophets are becoming reckless and careless. They should just stop the behaviour or they will force government to act,” he said without being specific.
This is not the first time Zanu PF has been at loggerheads with prophets, who have predicted doom and unrest in Zimbabwe.
Mugadza, however, said threats would not stop him from declaring the prophecy, which he claims he received while in prayer on December 26.
“I am not saying I am going to be killing him on October 17, so there is no way anybody can say to me what you have done is wrong, I am not going to be killing anybody, I am only saying what God told me that he is going to die,” he said.
Mugadza’s prophecy comes after Prophetic Healing and Deliverance ministries founder Walter Magaya predicted the death of a prominent politician this year.
Cde Kasukuwere,that area of prophecy is a no go area.If its is a vision from God there is nothing you can do about it,and If he is lying it is up to him and God not you Cde.apa marashika cde.God’s things should not be tampered with,how will the gvt act cde?
Mutoriti do you even understand what the word prophecy means? I dont think you do because making pronouncements about the future is not prophecy. Are you aware that sangomas and witches can predict that this an that will happen and it does happen exactly as they predicted are you going to say its a “prophecy”from God? To prophecy is to declare a message from God. it is God who puts his words into your mouth and you speak as He wants (as opposed to what you want) read Jeremiah 1 the whole chapter. i am not a Zanu PF supporter by any stretch of the imagination. in fact I think that Zanu PF has dismally failed the people af Zimbabwe, however I agree with Saviour Kasukuwere, these false prophets are in love with headlines. They relish the attention they get from making such sensational pronouncements because of the five minutes of fame they derive. They are in fact dabbling in politics and in my view they should not cry foul when politicians descend on them like a tonne of bricks. If truth be told the bible says “”like people like prophet”” unfortunately these false prophets have a huge followijing of gullible so called believers who love their prophecies hence they thrive in Zimbabwe. Do you think that if people tested every prophet against the Word of God 1 John 4 King James Version (KJV)
4 Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.
2 Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God:
3 And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.
There would be no Magayas, Makandiwas, TB Joshua if people literally called them to account via the Scriptures.
Aizve tyson….inga uri johanne masowe echishanu…izvozvi une matombo ekusowe….stick to politics!inga u prophesied kuti mukuruwani will lead zim forever…handei tione
These people damaging peoples lives calling themselves prophets should be in prison right now. Why they are even left walking free causing mayhem among innocent society, I don’t get it. In any case they are no prophets at all, they are just criminals and womanizers, sad enough our people are devoid of knowledge and they think these criminals and womanizers have solutions for their lives and yet not. These guys and women are simply enriching themselves at the expense of our good but innocent people. The government must tame these people and allow people to work and lear to do their own things. They are just some religious Tsikamutandas who leave villagers, in pain after robing them.
Its time these people are arrested, there is nothing special about them, prison is their best place.
tonderai spiritual things cant be solved by prisons. ask peter paul and john in the bible and even some Christians in Russia and china during the cold war. spiritual things are for god. what if this prophecy becomes true. if its true its up to GOD if its not true its up to GOD.
You have now decided to act on God when he speaks, Who are you. Leave spiritual things to be judged by God. YOu cant say or do anything. This is not your area. Ziva zvekuba mari uchivaka imba ine 50 rooms vanhu vachitambura. Iwe naGrace anotenga ring ye $1.3 million nemari yekubira vanhu. Imi ndimi munongofanira kutaura zvamunoda here. VERY SELFISH
but you make deals with magaya. Tyson you are a fool. you are the very same people who promoted these fake prophets in the first place.
Arrest them on what grounds. Be careful dont just open your mouth without thinking. Kasukuwere wakaba mari yenyika and you built a %0 roomed house and your grace mugabe bought a ring worth $1.3 million muchibira nyika. Tibvirei apa MATSOTSI
being old does nt mean prophets dont abuse the minstry the bible says no one knws the day dont mention yo mugabe is old if u want God to use u dont go off road that kind of prophecy its herecy muri vawuki here kufanana nemukadzi uya akadzingwa demon napaul kuephesus whose spirit are using in your predicting beware kuzonzi ibvai pano handitongokuzivei kwete endai kwamaitira mabasa enyu
It was NOT a prophecy, but something some person said may or may not happen in the future.