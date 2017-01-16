Kasukuwere warns prophets

ZANU PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere (pictured) has warned prophets against causing alarm in the country by declaring false prophetic pronouncements.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

The warning came after Kariba-based cleric, Philip Mugadza, predicted that President Robert Mugabe will die on October 17, this year unless he publicly-confessed and repented to prayer.

Speaking to NewsDay, Kasukuwere said the prophets in Zimbabwe were becoming reckless and careless with their pronouncements.

“I think these prophets are becoming reckless and careless. They should just stop the behaviour or they will force government to act,” he said without being specific.

This is not the first time Zanu PF has been at loggerheads with prophets, who have predicted doom and unrest in Zimbabwe.

Mugadza, however, said threats would not stop him from declaring the prophecy, which he claims he received while in prayer on December 26.

“I am not saying I am going to be killing him on October 17, so there is no way anybody can say to me what you have done is wrong, I am not going to be killing anybody, I am only saying what God told me that he is going to die,” he said.

Mugadza’s prophecy comes after Prophetic Healing and Deliverance ministries founder Walter Magaya predicted the death of a prominent politician this year.