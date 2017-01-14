Kasukuwere suspends Zvishavane town boss

LOCAL Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere this week suspended Zvishavane Town Council chairperson, Esau Gwatipedza Dube on allegations of gross misconduct.

By Stephen Chadenga

In suspending Dube, Kasukuwere said service delivery in the mining town had declined as a result of failure by council officials to execute their duties.

“We have been receiving numerous complaints from residents saying service delivery has been compromised by council officials whose conduct has been questionable,” Kasukuwere said at a meeting in Zvishavane on Thursday, before suspending Dube.

He said the suspension followed investigations conducted at the local authority by officials from his ministry.

It could not be established yesterday as to the exact charges levelled against Dube, although he was given seven days to respond to the allegations before a tribunal will hear his appeal.

Over the years, the council has been dogged by corruption allegations and last year, town secretary, Tinoda Mukutu was briefly suspended for insubordination before he bounced back after being exonerated of the charge.

Local authorities, most of which are being run by opposition councillors, have cried foul, accusing central government of interference and seeking to micro-manage their affairs. The government has insisted it has a duty to protect ratepayers from corrupt local councils.