Gweru residents propose fixed $30 water bill charge

GWERU residents have proposed a flat charge of $30 per month for water bills to be paid by every household, as the city grapples with outstanding water accounts owed to council by ratepayers.

BY Stephen Chadenga

Last December, the local authority issued ratepayers with final notices of demand to settle their water bills or risk legal action.

The ultimatum was, however, cancelled after residents held a meeting with councillors to discuss how their arrears would be cleared.

Gweru Residents and Ratepayers’ Association chairperson, Cornelia Selipiwe confirmed the proposals and said they were meant to make sure people paid their bills as a way to authenticate arrears is being worked.

“Residents feel the bills sent to them are not genuine, as they are based on estimates, hence, the proposal that a flat fee of $30 per month be levied on each household,” he said.

Selipiwe said the municipality was yet to respond to the proposals following a meeting held last month.

Town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza had yesterday not responded to questions sent to her.

Last year, residents demanded itemised bills from council, arguing that these presented a true reflection of outstanding amounts owed to the local authority by ratepayers.