AFM members sing for Zimbabwe to unite

APOSTOLIC FAITH MISSION (AFM) members in Nkulumane, Bulawayo have released a song and an accompanying video titled Zimbabwe Unite, which has taken the music industry by storm, as it continues to receive massive air play on the Skyz Metro FM and National FM.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The song was composed by Elvis Shana and Jedmos Moyo.

In an interview, the video’s director and producer, Hector Chikowore said the video seeks to promote the spirit of togetherness among Zimbabweans.

“The message in the video, which I can say is the best of my previous works, is an appeal for forgiveness,” he said.

“Unity must be the message for the people of Zimbabwe and we are trying to encourage that among Christians.”

Chikowore said Moyo, one of the composers, was once a backing vocalist for top South African gospel singers, Sipho Makhabane.

Scenes for the video were shot at AFM Nkulumane, St Gabriels and St Johns Anglican Cathedral to symbolise unity among Christians.

The video was produced and directed by Creative Media Worx in Bulawayo.