Mubaiwa’s message to DeMbare quitters

Dynamos chairman, Keni Mubaiwa has branded players leaving the club for better rewarding mining clubs Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum as a greedy misguided lot, who are destroying their football careers by walking out on the hugely popular club.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Harare giants have lost three of their stars Brett Amidu, who has joined FC Platinum and Soccer Star of the Year finalist, Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi, both snapped up by Ngezi Platinum.

Vice-captain, Ocean Mushure, one of at least eight senior players, whose contracts with Dynamos ended on December 31, is reportedly on his way out, with FC Platinum his likely destination.

It is reported the left-back will complete his move to the Zvishavane side on Monday, with goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva and a host of other players also likely to follow at the exit door.

Mukuruva has been linked with Ngezi Platinum and a number of South African clubs.

Mubaiwa yesterday said he was not losing sleep over the players who were leaving, describing those who have already left as greedy.

He singled out Amidu, who, he said, had made a big mistake by leaving Dynamos, which he would regret later.

“We will not stand in the way of players who want out. Most of these guys are promised a lot of money, but they take it at the expense of their careers. If they get better offers somewhere, they can leave, but they should think carefully before making such decisions,” Mubaiwa said.

“In Brett’s case, I think he made the wrong decision and I think he is being misled by these so-called player managers. The young man was developing well at Dynamos and had a promising future here. We wanted to mould him into a better player and improve his career. He had a better chance to join a bigger club abroad playing for Dynamos. But greed messed up his mind.”

Amidu had said he preferred staying at Dynamos, but it appears FC Platinum tabled an irresistible offer.

Mubaiwa gave the example of Joel Ngodzo, who left Highlanders for FC Platinum, where he failed to succeed and only won the league title at Caps United.

“Joel Ngodzo did the same thing when he left Highlanders. His career suffered and it took a very long time for him to recover. Just like Amidu, he was one of the brightest talents, but he couldn’t develop and ended up an ordinary player. I’m sure he (Amidu) will one day come back knocking at our doors.

“If it was those senior players, reaching the twilight of their careers, it would have been understandable because they are desperate to make something out of their careers. These young players should get proper guidance.”

“We are not worried (about the exodus). We will remain with those with the club at heart. Even if half of the team leaves, we will get new players. Those who are buying will obviously release some of their players and we will recruit those. We have worked with rejects before and made them good players.”

Mubaiwa is expected to meet his executive today to discuss recruitment, as well as plans for the 2017 season.

DeMbare are struggling for funds since BancABC, which used to inject funds for signing-on fees into the club, is still to renew the contract which expired at the end of the year.