No surprises in Warriors Afcon squad

Warriors coach, Kalisto Pasuwa has picked a largely expected squad of 23 players for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) football finals to be staged in Gabon between January 14 and February 5.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The squad, which is dominated by foreign-based players, is composed largely of players, who did duty during the qualifying rounds.

Only Sweden-based Tino Kadewere, AS Vita midfielder, Oscar Machapa and ZPC Kariba goalkeeper, Takabva Mawaya did not play a part in the qualifiers.

FC Platinum forward, Marshall Mudehwe, Harare City’s Farai Madhanaga and Ngezi Platinum goalkeeper, Nelson Chadya are the three players dropped from the 26 that Pasuwa had in camp in the last few days.

The squad was submitted to the Confederation of African Football on Wednesday night just before the 10pm deadline.

Following the injury to Maritzburg United’s Blessing Moyo, Machapa was expected to make the trip alongside regular right-back Hardlife Zvirekwi.

Former Harare City forward, Kadewere, who has been shining in the Alleveskan League, also won a place.

The 21-year-old, who featured in the Chan qualifiers against Comoros last year, has been tipped by Zimbabwean football legend, Moses Chunga to be one of the best players in the country if he maintains his form.

The Warriors are expected to leave for Cameroon tomorrow night, where they will play an international friendly against the hosts, before they get the ball rolling against Algeria on January 15 at the Stade de Franceville.

Four days later, they take on Senegal before they conclude the group stages with a match against Tunisia at the Stade L’Ammitse in Libreville on January 23.

Zimbabwe, who will be making their third appearance after making it to Tunisia in 2004 and Egypt in 2006, have never progressed beyond the group stages.

The current crop, led by Kaizer Chiefs anchorman, Willard Katsande believes, it has the quality to better that record.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Tatenda Mukuruva, Donovan Bernard, Takabva Mawaya

Defenders

Costa Nhamoinesu, Elisha Muroiwa, Bruce Kangwa, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Oscar Machapa, Onisimor Bhasera, Lawrence Mhlanga, Teenage Hadebe

Midfielders

Danny Phiri, Willard Katsande, Khama Billiat, Kuda Mahachi, Tino Kadewere, Marvelous Nakamba

Strikers

Cuthbert Malajila, Evans Rusike, Knowledge Musona, Nyasha Mushekwi, Mathew Rusike and Tendai Ndoro.