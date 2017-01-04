Former legislator Matchaba-Hove dies

FORMER legislator and veteran educationist, Zephaniah Matchaba-Hove, has died aged 85, his family has confirmed.

His eldest son and human rights defender, Reginald, said the former teacher and Mwenezi legislator died at a private hospital in Gweru on Sunday after a long battle with cancer of the liver.

Matchaba-Hove is credited with producing some of the country’s leading educationists, among them Midlands State University founding vice-chancellor, Ngwabi Bhebe, National University of Science and Technology founding vice-chancellor, Phineas Makhurane and the late former Cabinet minister, Witness Mangwende.

“Matchaba-Hove also served as secretary of the Rhodesia African Teachers’ Association (Rata) during the time the late national hero (and former Midlands governor) Cephas Msipa served as Rata president,” Reginald said.

Between 1990 and 2000, Matchaba-Hove was Mwenezi Member of Parliament, where he served as deputy chairperson of several parliamentary committees.

Matchaba-Hove did his primary schooling at Gomututu and Mnene primary schools in Mberengwa and completed his secondary education at Goromonzi High School.

He then studied for a Bachelor of Arts degree with the University of South Africa while at the Roma Campus in Lesotho from 1957 to 1959.

He did a postgraduate certificate in education with the University of London while based at the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland in 1960.

Matchaba-Hove taught at several schools, among them Chegato Secondary School in Mberengwa, Chivi Secondary School in Chivi, Mucheke Secondary School in Masvingo, Ascot Secondary and Fletcher High schools in Gweru and Mabvuku High School in Harare.

After independence, he was promoted to become chief education officer for curriculum development, Harare province, regional director for education and then deputy secretary for Education and Culture.

He is survived by six children and several grandchildren.

A church service will be held this morning at the Lutheran Church in Gweru, before his body is taken to his homestead at Matibi Mission in Mwenezi for burial tomorrow.

Mourners are gathered at 123 Walkers Road, Ridgemont in Gweru.