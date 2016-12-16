China donates cervical cancer machine worth $50 000

THE Chinese government yesterday donated a cervical cancer screening machine worth $50 000 to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.
BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA
Speaking at the handover ceremony, a Chinese embassy official, Zhao Baogang, said besides the donation, his country had brought a team of six doctors to conduct philanthropic operations, consultations and medical check-ups for the next two weeks.
“To further enhance bilateral co-operation in health, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a commitment at the United Nations summit to build 100 hospitals and clinics and implement 100 projects of maternal and child health in developing countries in the next five years and announced the China-Africa Public Health Co-operation programme at the Johannesburg summit of the China-Africa Co-operation Forum,” Zhao said.
“The team of six doctors and experts from China will carry out philanthropic operations, consultations and medical check-ups during their two weeks’ stay at Parerenyatwa.”
Bernard Madzima, the family health director in the Health ministry, who represented minister David Parirenyatwa, described the Chinese intervention as timely, with over 1 800 local women diagnosed with cervical cancer.
“In Zimbabwe, cervical cancer is the most common cancer among women accounting for 33,4% of all cancer cases among black women,” he said. “It is estimated that in Zimbabwe more than 1 800 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and about 150 die from the disease every year.”
Cervical cancer is the leading cancer among Zimbabweans, accounting for 19% followed by prostate cancer, breast cancer and Kaposi’s sarcoma (skin cancer).
Kiersten
I couldn’t resist commenting. Perfectly written!
Xmod games
Hello, I do believe your website might be having
internet browser compatibility issues. Whenever I look at
your site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening
in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you
with a quick heads up! Apart from that, great blog!
uidai gov in
Very rapidly this website will be famous amid all blog people, due
to it’s fastidious content
Rodney
Aw, this was a really nice post. Taking the time and actual effort to produce
a superb article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole
lot and don’t seem to get anything done.
funeral home Service
naturally like your web-site however you have to test the spelling on several of your posts.
A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the truth nevertheless I will certainly come again again.
https://www.silicone-wristbands.co.uk/
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.
izettacallanan.host-sc.com
Hi! Wonderful article! Please do tell us when I will see a another
remarkable article!
Spbobet.pro
Үou’ve made some decent poіns therе. I looked on the internet too find out more about the issue
and found most peole will go along wiuth
your ᴠiews on this web site.
Ashton
Along with the dependence on data, users
needed rate.
Alpha test ultimate
Wow, superb log layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overalll look of your web site is excellent, as
well as the content!
1borsa.com
It we can take this instant to really be present.
Gelite Magnetic strong magnets
Why visitors still use to read news papers when in this technological world everything is
accessible on net?
Evelyn
é rabi em pulos, proponho que, para celebrar
nosso combinação de amizade, me dê um curso de pulos,
para eu ficar tão puladora como No curso, aprenderemos a fabricar listagem de produtos, rotinas de pesquisa, modificação
e exclusão de dados.
bursa escort
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d
ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or
maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
My site discusses a lot of the same topics as yours
and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the way!