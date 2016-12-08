Block-carrying Sam Levy guard, colleagues acquitted

Three Sam Levy’s Village security guards, who were accused of disorderly conduct after staging a demonstration following the inhuman treatment of their colleague, who had been forced to carry a 30-kilogramme concrete block as punishment by his boss, Morris Levy, were on Tuesday acquitted of the charge.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
Harare magistrate, Victoria Mashamba discharged Flint Chombo Chisuko (31), Steven Tendai Banda (32) and Patrick Wengai Zhuwau (41) after determining that the State had failed to prove a prima facie case against the guards.
In her ruling, the magistrate said the State had failed to establish a case against the trio, as the evidence adduced left the court speculating over what was alleged to have happened on the day in question.
During the trial and while presenting their defences, the three told the court that on October 12 this year, Levy, who was the complainant in the matter, approached Edwin Madziro and asked him if he was still interested in his job after finding him sitting on rubble having lunch.
The court heard Madziro said he was and Levy immediately ordered him to carry a concrete block weighing 30kg on his head and walk with it from his residence in Avondale to Sam Levy’s Village in Borrowdale.
The court also heard, while executing his punishment, Madziro was being followed by a motor vehicle driven by Levy’s employee.
Madziro is said to have arrived at the mall and entered the security office, where Levy had instructed the human resources manager to take a photo of the guard carrying the block and send it to him.
However, the accused told the court that when they noticed what had happened, Banda wept bitterly over the degrading inhuman treatment of a fellow employee, and he, Chisuko and Zhuwau then took the block to Levy, seeking audience with him over the matter and were reported to the police for disorderly conduct.
They told the court that, while they were in Levy’s office, three groups of officers from Borrowdale Police Station arrived and picked them up and later charged them for the offence, for which they were eventually lost their jobs.
Racist piece of shi* We should chase out these white imperialist bastards.
Rwendo
Always sad when a prominent member of a people that has been subjected to racism and abuse throughout the ages in turn visits such practices upon others.
But where was the relevant trade union throughout all this? Even at this late stage, they could at least support the victims in suing for unfair dismissal.
GG
Morris should be arrested
Trumped
I thought as much. Actually I expected to see the Headline reading “Morris Levy several ‘Bond Notes’ for racial and inhuman conduct”
Jojo
Morris was not arrested because he probably has all the Borrowdale police officers in his pocket. In poverty stricken Zim, ane mari ndiye mukuru.
ADVOCATE CC
This is racism at a higher level.How can you do that in this nation of Zimbabwe.And i demand to know what police did with this white racist guy after he treated a black guy to carry that concrete block from Avondale to Borrowdale?After all you are arresting other employees who cried bitterly after seeing their colleague being treated like a donkey??Where are you ZCTU??Where are you Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions?This is a serious matter.We will not be silenced.Tirikuisimudzira nyaya iyi.To hell with the devil.Haisikuzopera nyaya iyi.Tosangana kuCourt if ZCTU doesnt do anything.I will represent you guys.
jomz
Ndarwadziwa
Temba Mliswa
This Jewish fellow is racist.
farida
Shocking. Morris Levy must not get away with it…………………….
Jimmy Samuelson
