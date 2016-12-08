Block-carrying Sam Levy guard, colleagues acquitted

Three Sam Levy’s Village security guards, who were accused of disorderly conduct after staging a demonstration following the inhuman treatment of their colleague, who had been forced to carry a 30-kilogramme concrete block as punishment by his boss, Morris Levy, were on Tuesday acquitted of the charge.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Harare magistrate, Victoria Mashamba discharged Flint Chombo Chisuko (31), Steven Tendai Banda (32) and Patrick Wengai Zhuwau (41) after determining that the State had failed to prove a prima facie case against the guards.

In her ruling, the magistrate said the State had failed to establish a case against the trio, as the evidence adduced left the court speculating over what was alleged to have happened on the day in question.

During the trial and while presenting their defences, the three told the court that on October 12 this year, Levy, who was the complainant in the matter, approached Edwin Madziro and asked him if he was still interested in his job after finding him sitting on rubble having lunch.

The court heard Madziro said he was and Levy immediately ordered him to carry a concrete block weighing 30kg on his head and walk with it from his residence in Avondale to Sam Levy’s Village in Borrowdale.

The court also heard, while executing his punishment, Madziro was being followed by a motor vehicle driven by Levy’s employee.

Madziro is said to have arrived at the mall and entered the security office, where Levy had instructed the human resources manager to take a photo of the guard carrying the block and send it to him.

However, the accused told the court that when they noticed what had happened, Banda wept bitterly over the degrading inhuman treatment of a fellow employee, and he, Chisuko and Zhuwau then took the block to Levy, seeking audience with him over the matter and were reported to the police for disorderly conduct.

They told the court that, while they were in Levy’s office, three groups of officers from Borrowdale Police Station arrived and picked them up and later charged them for the offence, for which they were eventually lost their jobs.

