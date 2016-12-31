Khama delays joining camp

KHAMA Billiat has delayed joining the Warriors camp to prepare for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals, with the midfielder claiming that he has been told by his South African club Mamelodi Sundowns to take some extra days off.

BY HENRY MHARA

The winger was expected to join up with the rest of the squad on Thursday after arriving in the country earlier this week.

He reportedly pitched up for a few minutes at the training ground on the day before leaving in a huff. He did not attend the session again yesterday with coach Kalisto Pasuwa saying he had asked to be excused.

He, together with Knowledge Musona, who was expected to arrive from his base in Belgium last night, were the only absentees from the team’s training ground.

“He (Billiat) is not here, but the team manager is handling the issue. He came this afternoon at the hotel and told me that he was in possession of a letter written by his club demanding that we should give him time off. I will need to see the letter first. I can’t say anything as of now. He just told me there was a letter from his club, so I have told him to bring it,” said Pasuwa.

Billiat was last active for his club on December 22.