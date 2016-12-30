AfricaBet fails to settle winning tickets

Punters in Chinhoyi are fuming following failure by betting company AfricaBet to pay winning tickets. Punters said the situation became worse after the Christmas holiday.
BY NUNURAI JENA
One of those still to be paid after winning $347,52 on Boxing Day is Erasmus Kanengoni, who accused the company of taking people for a ride.
Kanengoni said government should investigate such betting firms to curb fly-by-night companies from fleecing unsuspecting clients.
“We suspect that something wrong is going on. How can they fail to honour their side of the bargain? Government should look into how such companies were given operating licences,” Kanengoni said.
Another soccer bettor, Maynard Zvikomborero, was bitter that he was referred to Harare for the payment.
“They should just close shop if they cannot pay. The whole essence of betting is to win money, now the money is not there, what is the purpose of accepting bets?” Zvikomborero said.
Chinhoyi AfricaBet manager Ethel, who refused to divulge her surname, confirmed that the company was struggling to pay winning tickets.
Ethel chose to be diplomatic and blame the banks.
“There are outstanding winning tickets of higher amounts like $800 and $1 200 that I know are still to be paid. I was only given $300 at the bank which was given out today,” Ethel said.
Due to high unemployment in the country, many people mostly the youth have taken to betting as a source of survival.
I don’t know how the government is expected to investigate when it does worse, but on the other hand if your Dad is a Thief and someone steals from you, you are compelled to report to your Thieving Dad all the same. How ironic. The government steals money from the Bank and right now they are exchanging it with James Bond notes, could you still report another Thief to them?
This company always pays punters on time. It is a known fact that there are cash problems and it cannot be said that the company has failed to pay this is a ridiculous article. Everyone is aware the minimum withdrawal is $300 and they are not immune to that. Its beyond th company’s control and the punters should be aware of this. They should tell Mangudya to remove the withdrawal limits and see if they fail to pay. @ NewsDay you should seek clarification rather than sensationalise things for you to sell news papers.
Africabet is not a fly by night company. They have been in existence since 2005 how can that be a fly by night company check facts first before publishing rubbish.