Foreign acts for Mega Fete concert

ORGANISERS of the Mega Fete concert set for New Year’s Eve at Patsanga Waterfront at Margolis Resort in Harare, have included surprise regional artistes to grace the inaugural concert.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Speaking to NewsDay yesterday, one of the show organisers Chido Mapungwana of Mapsinc Entertainment, said preparations for the concert are gathering momentum with all the artistes billed to perform promising fireworks.

“Our diverse and stellar line-up of performers has been upgraded with the inclusion of surprise top acts from Nigeria, Zambia and Angola who will share the stage with Afro-jazz musician, Victor Kunonga, urban groover, Pauline Gunduza, song bird Ammara Brown, Djembe Monks, Farai Shelton outstanding Thamsanqa “Tammy” Moyo and Nuty O,” Mapungwana said.

Mapungwana promised a flawless shut-down concert to be held under the theme The New Party Era.

“The first 100 people will gain free access to the concert and we have arranged transport to ferry merry makers from the Central Business District. We have also put a big tent in case of rains so people must not worry about the rains,” he said.

“This is a concert not to be missed, starting at 3pm to 4am the following morning, featuring an amazing line-up of the country’s best performing artists, dancers and wheel spinners and no doubt that the folks that will come for the event will have a great night and be thoroughly entertained.”

He said the response has been overwhelming as people purchased the tickets in advance.

“After the announcement of the concert, we are very happy with the progress so far as many are ecstatic about this potential explosive show. The evening’s climax will be musically choreographed fireworks that will be displayed at the concert, communicating a new wave of creative entertainment,” Mapungwana said.

“There will be free braai packs to be given to the audience upon entry and free wi-fi will also be offered for merrymakers to share the special moments with friends and relatives via different social media platforms.”

He said the advance tickets for the concert are already selling on online ticketing platform,

www.megafetezim.paynow.co.zw at $7 ordinary and $25 VIP. At the gate on the day of the concert, ordinary tickets will be going for $10 before 8pm and $15 after 8pm, while the VIP tickets will remain at $25.