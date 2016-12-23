Man loses $18 000 in bogus house deal

A 56-year-old man appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday facing fraud allegations involving $18 000 in a botched house purchasing deal.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Godfrey Chadzima was remanded in custody to today for bail application by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro.

Allegations are that sometime in June, Chadzima while acting in cahoots with other suspects, who are still at large, inserted an advertisement in the Herald newspaper to the effect they were selling property at number 700 Tynwald, Harare.

The complainant Tapiwa Philemon inquired from Chadzima using his contact number which accompanied the advertisement.

The State alleges Chadzima posed as Simbarashe Muzorewa who directed him to the said stand for viewing purposes and told Philemon that the property belonged to his mother Patricia Muzorewa.

After viewing the stand, Philemon decided to buy the property and negotiated a purchase price with Chadzima over the phone.

The two agreed on an $18 000 figure and Philemon was to pay a cash deposit of $10 000 and later transfer the balance of $8 000 into Chadzima’s Steward Bank account.

The State alleges Philemon later met Chadzima in Rusape, who was in the company of his purported mother Patricia Muzorewa, and paid the $10 000.

He later deposited $8 500 into Chadzima’s bank account and an agreement of sale was made using a fake deed of transfer in the name of Patricia Muzorewa and a fake national identification card.

On December 16 Philemon visited the stand with a view to start some developments and discovered that the stand belonged to another person whose name was used by Chadzima.

Philemon was prejudiced a total amount of $18 000 and nothing was recovered.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.