No quick fix to cash crisis: Chinamasa

FINANCE minister Patrick Chinamasa yesterday told Parliament there was no quick solution in sight to the cash crisis, amid long and winding queues sprouting at most banks yesterday as depositors jostled to withdraw their money for the Christmas Holiday.
BY VENERANDA LANGA/EVERSON MUSHAVA
He said the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) had, to date, injected $29,6 million worth of bond notes into the banking sector to ease the cash crisis.
“The central bank will do its best to bring more bond notes, but bond notes will not solve the cash challenges overnight,” Chinamasa said, adding he would not release too many bond notes at once as it would disturb economic performance.
Most depositors, who spoke to NewsDay said they were making last minute efforts to access cash since today is a holiday and might want to travel to their rural homes to “celebrate” the bleak Christmas holiday with close relatives.
“Most of us slept in the queue, we are tired and hungry and the banks say they do not have the cash yet,” a depositor, who only identified himself as Simbarashe, said.
“We have no choice than to wait, otherwise, we will not be able to travel to rural areas to see our relatives. We cannot use point-of-sale machines to pay bus fares. It’s better we go to our rural areas because we don’t have money to afford expensive urban life during the festive season.”
Yesterday, Parliament crafted the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill after the David Chapfika-led Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Finance presented its public hearing report on bond notes.
Chapfika said while some people, who attended public hearings on the Bill demanded that a referendum must first be held on introduction of bond notes, others welcomed bond notes saying they will protect the country from outflows of foreign currency and deal with cash shortages.
“People said the Bill should provide penalties for defacing bond notes and those who will subject bond notes to the parallel market. Serious concerns were raised on the quality and security features of bond notes as some of the
$2 bond notes were not identical.
“The finance committee recommended penalties for individuals or corporates that do not accept bond notes and stiff penalties for those exchanging bond notes at the black market,” Chapfika said.
Hatfield MP Tapiwa Mashakada asked Chinamasa to disclose the terms of the $200 million Afrexim facility supporting the bond notes before Parliament to dispel speculation that the money was printed locally.
RBZ governor John Mangudya on Tuesday doubled the withdrawal limit of bond notes to $100 per day and introduced $12 million more of the surrogate currency to smoothen transactions during the festive season.
But, bank officials who spoke to NewsDay said they were still awaiting official communication from the RBZ boss.
Sazesahawula bakithi
@ Precious, murikutambura? Hamusati matambura!
hundred dollars daily limit not being implemented by some banks…what a sad development
The Governor said noone is forced to accept the bhondinoti in a multi-currency system. So whats this talk by Chapfika abt trying to arrest pple who dont prefer to sell their wares in a stupid currency? As for the black market…you just talking rubbish. Thats why its called a black market.
Depositors and not exporters!
Mr Minister Sir and your Dr Governor so and so it is obvious that even if you print 2 billion of your bond papers it will not help. We will withdraw all the notes and starve the market. Muchabvuma chete. Never in the history of modern economics have we seen stupid people just working up and start printing so called notes equivalent virsa versa one to one with the US$???? If it was so easy the Chinese would have printed quadrillions of their own and would be mega mega rich. Bring them on your so called bond notes…tinomachipisa chete. Let’s go head on ..handei tione. You thought you were educated and clever
What I dont understand is why there is serious thinking with the government of Zimbabwe!!!! Honestly speaking, in the face of the current challenges with cash, and people having to sleep in bank ques for the little that they would get going towards the festive season, with Christmas only two days away, WHAT JUSTIFICATION DOES ONE GIVE OF BANKS BEING CLOSED TODAY????
Can any sane person please give an answer to this. I find it totally ridiculous and downright contemptuous of the long suffering people of Zimbabwe.
because its Gukurahundi celebration day for ZANU pigs
Bond notes do not solve the cash crisis…so why introduce them???
