Ex-MDC legislator to launch party

FORMER MDC legislator, Moses Mzila Ndlovu says he plans to launch a party early next year to contest the 2018 general elections.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo on Saturday, Ndlovu said the party will be known as Alliance for National Salvation (Ansa) and is meant to challenge Mashonaland politicians’ dominance of the national political discourse.

“Today, I announce the formation of Ansa. It will be folly of us to pretend that the issues we have raised here are not legitimate and do not warrant us putting our heads on the chopping board. The nucleus of Ansa are battle-hardened politicians. As much as we have participated in many opposition parties, there is no sincerity in addressing the issues that Ansa stands for,” he said.

The former National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration minister recently parted ways with the Welshman Ncube-led MDC, claiming it had lost direction.

“We have continued to bear the burden of Zimbabwean unity. The country that Zimbabwe is today is an amalgamation of two nations – Matabeleland and Mashonaland – after the colonial defeat of the two groups of people.

“Ideally, the burden of unity should have been shared equally before and after independence. The winning side, in this case the Mashonaland elites, should be the ones carrying the burden of this unity. However, Joshua Nkomo and his Zapu are the ones who carried the burden of this unity soon after independence. It is so bad that Mashonaland politicians have the luxury of forming regional parties and fish for deputies in Matabeleland.”

Ndlovu said the people of Matabeleland have gone through enough “trials and tribulations” and it was now time for them to look inward for their salvation.

“We have gone through trials and tribulations since the 1890s to this day. Some of us have not lived to see the next day. Nevertheless, we are sons and daughters of warriors, brave men and women. It is a form of bravery to back down when faced with a difficult situation. Yet it is cowardice not to analyse the situation one is caught up in and find a solution.”

Ndlovu said his party would not be afraid to face the “historical question of Matabeleland” and seek answers to issues such as Gukurahundi and the land issue.

“We need an urgent answer to our challenges. The effects of the heavy storms and the cyclones have gone, and gone for good.”

The former minister said it was ironic that parties in Matabeleland were always labelled as regional, yet, “there is no clear definition of a regional and a national party, except that a national party must have leadership from both Matabeleland and Mashonaland”.