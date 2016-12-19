Ex-MDC legislator to launch party

FORMER MDC legislator, Moses Mzila Ndlovu says he plans to launch a party early next year to contest the 2018 general elections.
By KHANYILE MLOTSHWA
Addressing journalists in Bulawayo on Saturday, Ndlovu said the party will be known as Alliance for National Salvation (Ansa) and is meant to challenge Mashonaland politicians’ dominance of the national political discourse.
“Today, I announce the formation of Ansa. It will be folly of us to pretend that the issues we have raised here are not legitimate and do not warrant us putting our heads on the chopping board. The nucleus of Ansa are battle-hardened politicians. As much as we have participated in many opposition parties, there is no sincerity in addressing the issues that Ansa stands for,” he said.
The former National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration minister recently parted ways with the Welshman Ncube-led MDC, claiming it had lost direction.
“We have continued to bear the burden of Zimbabwean unity. The country that Zimbabwe is today is an amalgamation of two nations – Matabeleland and Mashonaland – after the colonial defeat of the two groups of people.
“Ideally, the burden of unity should have been shared equally before and after independence. The winning side, in this case the Mashonaland elites, should be the ones carrying the burden of this unity. However, Joshua Nkomo and his Zapu are the ones who carried the burden of this unity soon after independence. It is so bad that Mashonaland politicians have the luxury of forming regional parties and fish for deputies in Matabeleland.”
Ndlovu said the people of Matabeleland have gone through enough “trials and tribulations” and it was now time for them to look inward for their salvation.
“We have gone through trials and tribulations since the 1890s to this day. Some of us have not lived to see the next day. Nevertheless, we are sons and daughters of warriors, brave men and women. It is a form of bravery to back down when faced with a difficult situation. Yet it is cowardice not to analyse the situation one is caught up in and find a solution.”
Ndlovu said his party would not be afraid to face the “historical question of Matabeleland” and seek answers to issues such as Gukurahundi and the land issue.
“We need an urgent answer to our challenges. The effects of the heavy storms and the cyclones have gone, and gone for good.”
The former minister said it was ironic that parties in Matabeleland were always labelled as regional, yet, “there is no clear definition of a regional and a national party, except that a national party must have leadership from both Matabeleland and Mashonaland”.
there are troubled souls in zimbabwes politics. so many people dreaming of becoming presidents one day. we now have 53 opposition parties. madness madness madness. ukasaita prophet waakutoita president!!!!!!
True. The rising number of political parties and number of aspiring presidents curiously running neck and neck with the rise in the number of pentecostal prophets and related church outfits. Asika, havasi vose vanoti ishe, ishe, vachapinda muvushe bwokudenga.
Quickly before the coalition talks commence.
Regional politics will never rule Zimbabwe. A big yawn
Nonsensical tribal party
mwakadyiwa neimwe yacho mwakanyeperwaka nana mai Mujuru?Kkkkk moita mutemarege here Samanyanga kana zvaramba dzokai kuno kwaSave tinokudai kusinamai hakuendwe
plus face yenyu yakaonda kuratidza hon’azi huya kunevamwe
Its just good as day dreaming. How can the little known man form a political party which can be followed by many. He wants to deceive the world in making us think he has the keys to our ailing economy. On thing he should remember is he has once failed as Minster and now he wants to come and lead a Nation. His dreams and ambitions are good but he will never get a single vote. He will follow the way those like Egypt Dzinemunenzva. Maybe someone ill advised him that political parties are being funded by the European Community least alone him will never get a single recognition
The social and political violence goes as far back as 1831 when nguni raiders poured in from natal, not the 1890’s mr ndhlovu. There are shonas in matabeleland. The problem is this legacy of tribal names of provinces that we adopted lock-stock-and-barrel from white colonialists. There are now people who firmly and sincerely believe that everybody in a tribally named province is of the tribe that was chosen for the area by colonial governments. Yet we know for certain that there are ndawu, maungwe, barwe and others in manicaland; tonga, nambya, kalanga, karanga, venda and others in matabeleland, kore-kore, buja and others in mashonaland. It is the ruthless politicians of our day who have failed the country by not wanting to change these names so that matabeleland can be called njelele or musiwatunya; manicaland be called mahwemasimike or save–the river; midlands be known as guru-guru or runde–the river; and so forth.
You have stooped so low baba. Chibwechitedza united all and sundry when he said ” I want to see a ndebele working in Mutare and a shona working in Madlambuzi” Dont take us 100 years back please. If you want to form your party please go ahead and leave the tribal connotations. We will join you if you prove you are the real deal in town. Ichooo
It is not true that all political leaders come from Mashonaland and all deputies from matabeleland. But, it is true that no party leader has hailed from masvingo or the midlands provinces in the last 66 years. Tsvangirai, makoni, tekere, sithole, muzorehwa from manicaland. Nkomo, dabengwa, ncube w, from matabeleland; mugabe, mujuru, dzinemunhenhenzva, chikerema from mashonaland. So, your regional interpretation of the political landscape is clearly wrong. Just form the new party and appeal to other factors to generate a support base.
very good analysis
Right on time Mr. Mzila. A day after formation of your party you’ll be the strongest advocate for a coalition with Tsvangirai, just like Biti and Mangoma. Why did you leave him in the first place?
The problem is that most old men above the age of sixty who have been politicians for a good part of their life have now lost hope of becoming the country’s president through their parties..So all those with ambitions to be president were dealt a heavy blow by this old dictator called Bob who has made it clear that he wants to drop dead on office.If he had passed the button stick to someone from his party years ago,we could be be having a very health political situation but because this cruel old man took the country as his personal property we now have problems even from his own party.The two factions in zanu pf are a product of Mugabe’s overstaying in office.Because of their advanced age they all see this as their last opportunity to land the presidency hence the ugly fights.
Like the rest that you have named madala gugile, he will be the only representative of his own party in the coalition, guaranteeing him a post in parliament and a cabinet position if the opposition won the elections. He would not get this priority under the leadership of other people. From the supposed number of opposition parties that we have, the entire cabinet and deputy ministers will be made up of persons who will be presidents in their own political entities, leaving out the deputy presidents, chairpersons, secretary-generals, deputising personnel and other high ranking members of the different opposition parties in the coalition. Without first leaving some party, proceeding to forming a party of their own name and then joining a coalition, the majority would never hope to be anywhere near a government institution such as a parliament or a cabinet ministry.
This is madness!!
Hosea Chipanga can be much better
You make sense to me Mzila only those who benefited are straining their voices to maintain status qou and continue benefiting. That angle has not been taken and we need a pushback on the hegemony which is entrenched in the hearts of those who benefited. We a need a radical voice from Matebeleland which advocates for our concerns and our burning questions without fear or favor. We must explode and undress these issues.
magame ekujambira mucoalition as a prty president.
this is noise, ignore!
Have these career politicians learnt nothing in 36years of dictatorship. More parties with no substance or a chance in hell are not what is needed. We need politicians that put Zimbabwe first above ego and self interest.
