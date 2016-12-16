‘Companies should not abuse SI 64’

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) has warned local companies against abusing Statutory Instrument (SI) 64, which banned the importation of certain goods, by manufacturing substandard products because there is no longer foreign competition.

BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Speaking during the handover of an ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management Systems certification to Champions Insurance on Tuesday, SAZ director for quality assurance, Sebastian Zuze said local companies risked losing credibility if they produce goods and services that do not match international standards.

“The enactment of SI 64 should never be used as an opportunity by companies to offer substandard products or services because for now they find themselves as the only supplier,” he said.

The regulation bars the importation of specified goods that were being imported but can be manufactured locally. It was meant to spur industries and reduce the import bill.

“This legislation presents an opportunity for local companies to demonstrate that we can supply quality goods and services and grow our brand as Zimbabwe,” Zuze said. Champions Insurance managing director, Nathan Chikono said it took the company 12 months to get the ISO certification.