AMH wins dispute with Gono

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) (Pvt) Ltd has won a default judgment over a $247 000 debt owed to the company by Globeflower (Pvt) Ltd, which is owned by former Reserve Bank governor, Gideon Gono.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Appearing before High Court judge, Justice Amy Tsanga, Globeflower had applied to have the matter postponed for the umpteenth time arguing that their lawyers were not available for the matter to proceed.

AMH lawyer, Mordecai Mahlangu, however, opposed the application for postponement. He argued the matter had been postponed on numerous occasions at the instance of Globeflower and it was, therefore, unreasonable to continue granting the deferments.

“The matter had been postponed a number of times at the request of the defendants and one can only do that for as much time, so we opposed it,” he said.

Mahlangu said even after opposing the postponement, the court heard the pleas citing that the defence by Globeflower had no merit at law.

He also argued Justice Tsanga, would, by next year, no longer be handling civil matters, hence, the case had to be brought to its conclusion.

“She accommodated us even outside the High Court calendar so that she could dispense with the partly heard matter,” Mahlangu said.

In 2009, Globeflower entered into an agreement with AMH to buy 100% shareholding of Pitrace Investments for $675 000, which has a 25% stake in Tunatemore Printers.

Globeflower paid $428 000 leaving a balance of $247 000, which the company was now refusing to pay and instead was demanding a refund of money already paid.

Mahlangu said the judgment meant that AMH was entitled to the outstanding balance, costs of suit and 5% interest from February 28, 2010 when the last instalment was due.

“We now just have to collect. If they don’t pay, we will move in to attach property,” he said.