Mugabe grills Kasukuwere over Magaya

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe yesterday savaged Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere (pictured) for allegedly parcelling out State land earmarked for youths to individuals such as Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) founder, Walter Magaya among others.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
Mugabe, while greeting members of the Zanu PF politburo before their meeting, confronted Kasukuwere about the alleged parcelling out of land to Magaya and several ruling party youths loyal to him.
Kasukuwere tried to draw closer to Mugabe, who appeared agitated and kept on interrogating him.
“How are you handling the youths issue? I hear you sold the land to Magaya?” Mugabe asked a visibly shocked Kasukuwere.
Classifieds.co.zw
The Zanu PF national commissar tried to distance himself from the deal.
“I am the minister responsible. They (media) had nothing to write,” Kasukuwere said.
But Mugabe was not convinced and further interrogated a shaken Kasukuwere.
“No! No! No! You sold the land. I still believe you sold the land,” the 92-year-old leader said, as he walked away, leaving Kasukuwere still in disbelief.
Zanu PF, through Kasukuwere and the youth league, has launched a programme meant to dish out land to ruling party youths.
But it has emerged that Kasukuwere and several party officials aligned to him were allegedly selling the stands and lining their pockets, raising Mugabe’s ire.
Among those suspected to have benefited from the alleged scam are Magaya, Harare South MP, Shadreck Mashayamombe, Kuwadzana MP, Betty Kaseke and Kasukuwere’s younger brother, Tongai among several others.
Kasukuwere is reportedly a key member of the G40 faction in Zanu PF fighting to stop Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa from succeeding Mugabe.
Zanu PF has been dishing out land to youths in urban areas ahead of the 2018 elections.
Most of the people benefitting from the stands were reportedly aligned to the G40 faction.
Meanwhile, Zanu PF secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo said Mugabe, had urged party members to be vigilant and counter anti-government protests organised by opposition parties.
“In his opening remarks, the President spoke about the demonstrations being spearheaded by the opposition. He said the party should formulate strategies to counter the opposition. He said the opposition is doing this in belief that they can force Zanu PF into a government of national unity. They will be no government of national unity when Zanu PF was voted overwhelmingly and has the mandate,” he said.
Patriot
Ya Saviour I see your curtain coming down. Gushungo is certainly informed on this one.
Anna
Erlington
And whats your contact details Anna
chimusoro
Whats your number Anna
paida
Prophet Magaya is not part of any land scam,it was done above board and the land will be benefiting a lot of people.
true Zimba
Kasukuwere’s real problems with sekuru are not connected to land sagas at all but the recent Tsenengamu revelations that he (Kasukuwere) is a pretender and does not like the First family at all.
Ndini uya uya
A case of sour grapes on the part of Tsenengamu.
gonawapotera
That is what I call correct observation. Tsenengamu was very factual. After hearing what he Tsenengamu said, anyone would stop and think twice…..In life its very easy to support people who will stab you once an opportunity avails.
viola gwena
Zvasekuru hazvichatevedzegwi.I one time heard him scream at masimirembwa n promised him prison.masimirembwa just lufd him off.I herd him scream about missing diamonds,$15b ,stil nothing.sekuru havachatevedzegwi.full of sound and fury signifying zero.
Vincent
92 yrs old its like 2yrs zorodzai sekuru
zindos
No permanent relationship in Politics ,hezvoko Kasukuwere
zindos
No permanent relationship in Politics ,hezvoko Kasukuwere pakaipa , kushandisa mudhara kuba
mudhalanyimbo
kana wadzingwa kuno ku mash ncentral hausvike .people first will deal with you
Harare
a former minister kasukuwere was bitten up by an angry mob in hurungwe where he had gone to visit his former friend and former enemy Mliswa, to ask him how he got over the divorce with Mugabe/zanu newspaper reports in ten months time
Mujakari
Katsukuviri must choose what you want to chase first . Do u want money or power.? Coz u are making a lot of mistakes my boy! Uchazviruza zvose
IsheZimuto
REMEMBER KASUKUWERE WAS INVOLVED IN THE THEFT OF PLOUGHS DONATED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO FARMERS OF WHICH HE LOOTED MORE THAN A THOUSAND PLOUGHS AND CONVERTED THEM TO HIS OWN USE? JUST THAT WITH ZANU PF YOU CAN NEVER COMPLAIN AND SECURE AN ARREST FOR CORRUPTION BUT CRIMINAL MINISTERS ALWAYS GET AWAY WITH A LIGHT PAT ON THE BACK, MUGABE HAHAHAHAHAHA, THE ONLY LAUGHING STOCK I’VE KNOWN FOR THE PAST 36 YEARS
prof esso
Janana wa Bikaz
There is nothing to be vigilant about comrade Chombo.People are just exercising their constitutional rights to protest as enshrined in the Zimbabwean constitution.If there is anything that you should do,it is to look at the people’s grievances and finding lasting solutions, which in my own opinion it is a snow ball’s chance in hell.Besides that any form of counter attack tactics against the hungry and jobless population will backfire with disastrous consequences to the leadership of Zanu pf and its cronies.Everything comes to an end albeit with different results.Zanu pf over the past years has thrived on intimidation,brutality and killing of anyone who has a different ideology to theirs.But you can never sustain that for ever.its a natural phenomenon. You can never defy nature.Watch the space as things unfold
Newako
This is another example of how poor a leader Mugabe is.
If he was concerned about the activities of one of his ministers, he should call the minister to his office and ask those questions. Let the minister also prepare and not be confronted just before a meeting. What kind of answers does Mugabe expect?
This is very poor management.
mhofu
I will not be suprised to see Kasukuwere tranfered to another portfolio…thats how the corrupt ones are treated in our revolutionary party.
prophet271262
Magaya must also BE questioned I suspect he oiled this young minister, in order to get the land and this is how KASUKUVIRI IS FINANCING HIS PROJECTS . EASY BATAI MUNHU MUDHARA
tipping point
What bothers me is the question (it may be a redundant question in that the answer should be obvious): Since when does a political party have the authority to parcel out State land to its loyalists? These guys are running (or is it ruining) the country like its their fiefdom. This money is not going into the treasury, surely! Or were the “youthies” being given land with generous terms, or no terms at all.
Abby Gyel
Tawanda Shumba
The only problem with our leader is that these crooks are way ahead of him, they have destroyed the country-Kasukwere is said to have pocketed millions during his tenure at the Indiginisation Ministry.
I m shocked that the old man can not smell the coffee, they are the reason for all this unrest. If a proper audit was to be done by those with clean hands- I don’t know were to get them from-Kasukuwere, Chombo, Obert Mpofu would definitely top the list of the most corrupt people in the world.
The land scam be it in Bulawayo -Gweru or any other place in Zimbabwe, the beneficiaries of this land are same corrupt developers-my warning is one day you will be answerable to the almighty and to the people of this land.
vimbai
The land sold to Prophet Magaya was going to benefit everyone.its different from the zanu pf youths who are just grabbing land for their benefits.Take NOTE,the land was sold to the Man Of God not given for free.It was actually a wise idea as it was benefiting a lot of people rather than few individuals.MBIRI KUNA JESU!!!!!!
Sagitarr
This so-called “president” is a huge joke. Worried about vacant land? What about summoning Undenge and quizzing him about the rot at Zesa? Still behaving like a primary school teacher, eh? Penny wise, $15b foolish kkkkk
tutsi
mututsi anoti,kubhawa ngakuve kubhawa,church yova church,politics yomira yega izvi zvinhu zvikasanganiswa panobikwa nyemba dzisingaibvi,ukaona kuchurch kwaakutaurwa politics tarasa gwara rekunamata,ukaona munhu aakutaurwa zita rake kupfuura ramwari mobva maziva kuti magumo ake aswedera,behold muchasara mega baba vaenda kunezvenyika….nezuro i read this; pentercostal preacher pretenders, who sell heaven to souls while their dirty hands help themselves to ill gotten material gains on solid earth”’ i wonder till i got to read this again,,,,saka mhinduro ndava nayo,,,,ndini mututsi adaro mungandidii…..
janifer
ndazove rombe
rega tife tichiroja zveduisu…
erikagill444
tk
Let ur light shine unto men that they see ur greatness Mighty God u are wonderful.
Be
him Prophet W Magaya
Amen
lindseykelley
karanda
This Is what killing Our country. Someone let to do a job in his own capacity as a minister. Is the minister working at his own capacity, with no any monitoring mechanism. Where are the organs under his ministries entrusted with those duties. Is he not the one supposed to monitor those organs. How do You work. They are their own bosses. They are used to it. They dont want to account unless they are asked.
TRUST
You are my prophet ,my father ,my mentor.Whatever they say.
BINDURA
KASUKUWERE IS THE BIGGEST CORRUPT NDABVE NGAABVE
romeo
yakatengwa nhai kwete kungotorwa?koo mapurazi amakangotora,,mombe nezvinhu zvakangopambwa paye muna 2000 makambobvunzavo here Mr President?ZVASIYANA
Eusebia Madziwa
There is so much land in Zimbabwe that the President can order Kasukuwere to allocate to his party minions so I don’t see why he is insisting on this particular land that has already been sold to Prophet Magaya. Besides it is not right for the President to give free land to his supporters, if he wants to give them land he should buy the land first. The land that Prophet Magaya bought is going to benefit many people who otherwise would not afford to get mortgage loans from the banks and it is not on partisan grounds.
Brutus The Scorpion
Connect the dots. The problem is not about Kasukuwere selling land. These things have always happened. The real issue is the Tsenengamu Revelations which portray as holding a spear against the first family, most importantly, you cannot cross paths with Dr Amai and survive. Usatambe iwe. People forget that the real president is Dr Amai and not Cde Mugabe.
Wendy Comee
