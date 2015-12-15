Guti warns against sacrificing the gospel for money

ZIMBABWE Assemblies Of God Africa (ZAOGA) leader Ezekiel Guti has warned the church against dedicating much of its time to preaching the gospel of prosperity at the expense of congregates’ salvation.
BY BRIAN KAZUNGU
Addressing his followers last Sunday at the church’s training institution for pastors, the Africa Multinational for Christ Colleges (AMFCC), Guti warned against sacrificing the gospel for prosperity.
He advised church leaders to share the gospel of the Kingdom of God with the poor, as it had the ability to transform people’s lives.
“Pastors, don’t talk too much about money, but rather, talk more about the Kingdom of God. Don’t talk too much about money because this is now chasing people away from church,” he said.
He queried where the preachers expected poor congregates to get the money before they are taught the gospel, which gives them the ability to move out of poverty.
Guti encouraged people to remain positive regardless of the prevailing situation and to work hard as they brace for an uncertain future.
“Have faith, speak the Kingdom of God and eat the word of God everyday. Believe it, talk about it and exercise it and then you will see the results,” he said.
“When we are full of the word, money will just follow and miracles will just happen. If you have faith, things will be easy for you.”
He challenged people to go to school and pursue their studies in order to improve their lives.
“We encourage people, especially those who are studying, to aspire for the Master’s Degree level, but, however, what makes you rich is being in the Kingdom of God,” he said.
The energetic 92-year-old clergyman, who leads a 55-year-old ministry, which has established self-administering indigenous churches in every continent, said he “ate the word of God” and that was the secret to his longevity.
ini
expect a backlash from papa’s toddlers!
sky
church yana Guti haisiriyo here inoda kuona payslip
midas
Not at all , i have been going to ZAOGA for over 22 yrs now and i cant remember a day i was asked for a payslip. It might have happened to one or two people to have their payslips asked but that is not the church policy and doctrine.
joakim
kkkkk uko ndokundanirwa chegumi kunzi baba nhingi hamusati matipa chegumi chiripi and vobva vada kuziya kuti how are you paying. Pa6 hrs dze service 3hrs ndedzemari. yamufundisi yehembe yebuiling ye get together yaa Oversear . Then mafundisi maelder nemadeacon vano hura wweee. ndakapinda rimwe sangano ndikapa kutenda,apa even vakabatwa vese vari vesango ane mari haana mhosva anoregererwa….
midas
Kuhura kwema elders or deacons its not the doctrine of the church , do not mix issues here , each and every ministry here on earth has its issues so as your family but that is not the doctrine of the church. Is corruption in the church? Yes of coz but thats not the doctrine of the church.
mdara
handifunge sekudaro
gunguwo
Here is what I believe is a true, humble and visionary man of GOD called with the unmistakable marks of apostleship. For years, Guti has been teaching the undiluted truth and driving people towards their savior, Jesus Christ. So many untrue things, gleaned from hearsay, have been said about Guti and the doctrine of ZAOGA but you only have to read the myriad of books written by Guti himself to really understand that he was called by GOD for the developing world. It is very unfortunate that some of his pastors and followers have started preaching what he does not teach, nor was ever taught by Christ. If only the church would follow what this man teaches and what Jesus Christ taught, we would turn the world upside down and Zimbabwe would be a much better place to be.
maita
would want to know from Baba Guti why the Church of today still wants to enforce TITHE. We all know Abraham did not tithe from his income and it was a once all tithe and never is mentioned that he tithed again and the remainder of the spoils he returned to the King of Sodom (lest you say we made Abraham rich), we know Jacob was trying to bargain with God when he said of you bless me I will tithe, and is also never mentioned he tithed again. Then the tithes of the Israelites again come into question, if we follow the law of tithing then we have to follow all laws including sacrifices, we cannot cherry pick laws for our benefit and end up cursing people for not following one law but not curse them for not following other laws. I need someone who can explain that. You cannot mix Grace and Law. The Bible says if you want to be righteous by law you have to follow it to the dot. Someone will say Jesus said I did not come to destroy the law but to fulfill it but what is to fulfill? If a debt has been paid it has been paid.
m.mangoma
You are spot on Maita. The tragedy within the modern Christian church is that it is not decided on whether it is bound by the Old Testament Covenant or the New Testament Covenant. The church, due to greed and laziness, deliberately teaches and insists on TITHING versus GIVING -the two are not the same. The former was commanded by the law of Moses as part of the OTC (Lev,27;30) and the later is made voluntarily and out of love as part of the NTC(2 cOR.9;7). Denominations that insist on TITHES are both greedy/misleading and lazy to teach GIVING.
JOSH
TITHING MY BROTHER IS GIVING TO THE SERVANTS OF THE LORD AND TO ALL ALL THEIR ACTIVITIES OF GODLINESS ,BECAUSE WHEN YOU TITHE YOU WILL HAVE GIVEN THROUGH A BRIDGE WHO WILL BE THE HOUSE OF GOD ,THAT MONEY CAN BE USED TO LOOK AFTER THE HOUSE OF THE LORD ,THE SERVANTS OF THE LORD AND EVEN ORPHANS,AND IT IS ONLY THANKING GOD WITH A MERE 10 % OF YOU REAPINGS ,I DO NOT SEE IT BAD ,
Thuso
Giving is good. We should give, and if possible, more than 10%. But the bigger question is whether tithe is a doctrine for the new testament church? I doubt it is. But this does not mean we stop giving, even at church. You can call it free-will offering, or anything, but tithe.
m.mangoma
Sorry brother but the two concepts are very different. The only common denominator here is MONEY. How can we equate giving voluntarily to another party, say giving a present to a relative or friend-unsolicited and without a pre-determined quantum or consequences for failure to do so, be the same as being commanded by an authority, say ZIMRA to pay a set amount, with dire consequences for failure to do so. Tithes were commanded from ISRAEL(Lev27;30-33) by God for the upkeep of the Levites of the order of Aaron – but we do not have Levites in Christianity – our pastors are of the order of Christ/Melchezedek and giving/gifts are for the ministry of Christ in its totality.
willard Mqophiso sibanda
Tithe was part of the laws given to the Jews in accordance with their covenant in Exodus 19, Jewish elders agreed to worship “Yahweh” after Moses asked them to choose their God as was commanded him by God. they all chose Yahweh and Yahweh promised them his support and blessings if they obey his commands and punishment and curses if they did not as part of that covenant. In Ex 20 the Decalogue was brought down through Moses, many other laws were latter to follow. This means the decalogue is a product of the covenant, so just selecting tithe were there are many laws is not clear.
why tithing is still practiced when Jesus’ covenant that centers on justification by faith faith, belief in death and resurrection and conducting non Jewish rites like babtism, conversion through laying of hands without having to be circumcised or obeying dietary laws and any other laws that were of the Mosaic covenant but moving according to ways of spirit and not fleshly ways as was taught by Paul surprises most!
Tithing was meant to be collected by Levites only, no wonder even Jesus did not take it. Elijah, Elisha and many prophets and apostles did not collect it as well because they were not Levites.
In the New testament Christian leaders like Peter and Paul only collected offerings after Agabus prophesied of a three year drought and when it came to pass offerings to sustain the church were collected. Savings and properties were sold by the church members to sustain its operations during the peak of persecution and given to Peter who then shared among brethren equally without possessing some himself.
Now offerings for the clergy and church operations are justified considering we are of the covenant of salvation but in churches, ZAOGA, included tithing is taken in the manor it was taken according to Jewish laws but they ignore other laws by raising the Christian basis of faith which is not law based.
Shingie
The issue of tithe vs giving is an age old problem within the church. The giving passages in 2 Cor are referring to a specific gift that Paul wanted to give to the poor in Jerusalem and should be seen as distinct from the giving required for day-to-day operations of the church.
Although NT never calls it a tithe, it is assumed that this giving, whatever it is called, is happening on a regular basis to the extent of being able to support the ministers of the gospel amongst other things. Paul refers to it as an apostolic right and something established by the Lord in conformity with how OT priests were remunerated(1 Cor 9:6-14; 2 Thess 3:9). There’s also the instruction that church officers be highly remunerated for their work(1 Tim 5:17-18).
All this needs to be financed from church collections. Whatever name is used for it, it seems there is a place for planned, regular giving in the church.
Luke
Maita
The issue about tithing is indeed not an issue churches must enforce. However, if a church wants the best out of its members, it must teach and train its members to tithe consistently. While tithing brings a lot of income to churches, if done correctly, it benefits the person tithing more that the church itself. Therefore, if you are really serious about walking in financial liberty, you must seek a deeper understanding of the issue and then you should tithe. You will enjoy rather than endure tithing if you are taught well. The Lord gave me a special understanding on this matter and I wrote a book (yet to be published) on the subject and I have been sharing the issues with many people. Besides, I myself tithe and I have not ceased to walk in financial liberty ever since. If you would like excepts from my teachings for your own benefit email me at makarichiluke@gmail.com
Dee
Because people have abused tithes it does not mean they are irrelevant.
Abraham lived not in the Old Testament Law because the Law came with Moses who lived after Abraham,
Abraham lived by faith under faith & grace,( who was first Abraham & Moses?)
He tithed out of revelation, the man heard from God,
The word of God was in Him, He had no scroll or OT writtings
He lived in the New Testament faith by faith before it was thats why New Testament people are the children of Abraham by faith and not obligation to law.
So tithing is as Abraham tithed, a Kingdom of God principle we follow willingly.
Tithes are for the work of God ( Preaching outreaches , crusades etc.)
And giving is what should be used for the poeple in need and servants of the Lord
May God grant you the eyes not to discredit God’s ordinances because of defaulters and misconstrued people who abuse God’s word.
Read Hebrews 7v9
X
Tithing is not a law. Abraham made this covenant with Melchizedek whom we also here of in the new testament. It is not just zaoga where people tithe. All over the world people do!
Obby
I totally agree with you brethren especially on the part which says, “It is very unfortunate that some of his pastors and followers have started preaching what he does not teach, nor was ever taught by Christ.” This man was called by God. He never tried to graduate from being an Apostle to a Prophet because he was called as an Apostle. Dai vari vedu ava vatove netitle yekuti Prophet yavasingazivi kuti inobva kuna Mwari.
tajo
read malachi 3
maita
Can someone tell me why these churches cherry pick the law of tithing and not other laws?
midas
Tithing started well before the Law , Hebrews 7 vs 2 .
m.mangoma
The word ‘tithe’ is used in Genesis 14;18-20,which is the event narrated by the writer to the Hebrews in Heb.7;2+,as a unit of measurement-to mean 10, the same way we use ‘dozen’ for 12,for example. Abram could have, voluntarily, given Melchezedek any quantity that he so wished-he was not compelled to give him 10-it could have been more or less without any problem. It is therefore not biblically correct to equate the voluntary ‘tithe’ per Abram and the commanded ‘tithe’ per the law of Moses-the two are very different. Christians should practise the former and not the latter.
PRISCILLA
Amen Papa. Zvanyanya, gospel of prosperity yanyanya. People need to know Jesus, people need to be taught about repatence,people need to be taught about baptism, zvose izvi hapachina. The word of God says, “Seek He first, and all things will be added unto you”. Ma cults churches awanda. Lets pray for decerning spirits. Tibatsirei Baba.
MuDivine
When the true Spirit of God moves it is heard where true Men Of God preach and in the same season. VaGuti and the Man of God at Divineyard Church Of His Presence were reading from the same script this weekend.
Hanzi nevamwe ukasabisa tithe wabira Mwari , aah!
JOSH
l agree with Apostle people must have salvation first ,what is happening right now in Zimbabwe is Religious Fandamentalism where people are no longer religious because it is now lacking God,it is now Idolatory,like the Idolatory of money ,the major Prophets drawing attention to the press ,everything is just not in order l say
follower
Baba’s Word Today at AMFCC 13/12/15
The world is getting harder.
Do not cry. No more. Do something. Usasare wakarara. Work hard
Kutorara mutsangadzi, noooo.
Munhu wese ngaashande
Tora banana utengese. In zaoga a person with master or not they are same because of the blessing. It’s not about your education.
To the leaders we do not want to hear every Sunday Mari Mari Mari . No more
Walk in the kingdom of God
Speak about the kingdom of God
Mark 1 vs 14-15
When you plant the seed. It grows on its own. It changes itself. It does not need your help. You can water it or weed it but it does not need your help to germinate. So speak the kingdom of God to the people,muchaona vachishanduka vega through the word of God.
Step by step. Even if you have nothing ,you start to feel rich inside. Be assured.
Your future is in the hands of God
In him we have our being
All we have comes from God. You do not need to worry.
God gives you everything, your ears to hear, your nose to breath, do you pay tithe for that. NOOOO!
John 6 vs 27-28. Then they said what shall we do that we may work the work of God.
Jesus said believe the word of God
The kingdom of God is hidden treasure
Do not add anything. Speak the kingdom of God. Talk about it.
You need faith. When you hve faith things become easy
I am a blessed man. Blessing is more than money. People think that I have money . But no. People with money only have lots of troubles and they lose friends. Because all what people want from them is money. It’s better to be blessed.
People need God. Big God, Big Money
I am saying to the pastors and elders, speak the kingdom of God. The mystery is in speaking the kingdom of God
It’s not in your fasting too much but it’s in faith.
Kutsanya kusvika wakurwara does not give you more things. But you need faith
As I am. I am crying to God that he gives me more faith. I am an apostle of God yes but I hve little faith. I am crying that God gives me more Faith.
Matthew 11vs 23-24.
When I asked God for dinning room money, because I did not have enough faith, so I only got 60k wc I had asked for but I needed 100k so I had to go back to him and apologize because I had asked for little because of my little faith and fear
Myles munroe said baba I want to be rich and he preached the kingdom of God And he got it
I cry. I do not hve enough faith
Jesus said to the disciples when the boat was sinking. You of little faith. Where is your faith
Stop talking negative words
Also we are saying things are going to be harder so people should work
Money comes by the kingdom of God
Do not just stand every Sunday asking people for money money but preach the kingdom of God
People should prosper first spiritually then outside
People are now afraid to come to your church because all you leaders do is talk money money. Stop doing that. Preach the kingdom of God
What can we do for the poor people to prosper.
You preach the kingdom of God, it works. The poor people need the money but it comes from God
There is God who prospers people in this church. Hear me. It’s not in feeling.
Jesus said the work of God is to believe
When you are full of the word of God. Money comes to you.
Read the word of God
People ask my kids what does baba Guti eat, what tablets does he take to remain strong. Go and tell them baba Guti eats Jesus. Daily. I read the word of God
I him we have our being
You give your livestock feed every morning. You love to feed your cattle or chicken but what about you.? Feed on the word of God
Also do not just ask but thank God
I see something. Some people are busy worrying about what others think. Aaaah stop that. Leave them. What they think or say about you does not matter. Do your work. They do not give you breath.
You need to be happy in God. No one understands you, Only God does.
No one can comfort you. Only God. Aaaah he or she has problem too. Have faith and preach the kingdom
Now blessing is more than money. Have God. Read the word of God.
In the Kingdom of God there is no black or white
Taurai nokutenda zvehumambo hwamwari
Budai mukunyepa, kuhura, kunyepa.
Practice the kingdom of God
Notes Writer
bumhu
Pure prophecy!
priveledge
varume zaoga kunotodikwa mari hombe chaiyo tisanyeberane. pamwedzi unotoda mari inodarika 20 tisingataure chegumi. mari vanotoida bigtym
rafemoyo
hameno
Chakachaya
proud to be in Zaoga muna Mwari anoita zvidhafudhafu kuburikidza nemuranda wake Dr E.H Guti vachititungamirira .
Muvhangeri
We should not divert from the message. We should all know that a prophetic word comes to correct things : things happening in ZAOGA and the church in general. Baba Guti saying budai mukuhura doesn’t mean we will not have vanohura variMuZAOGA etc. We should listen to the word and do it and not go on about tithe etc. Speak the Kingdom!
Overseer
Very interesting story. Every now and then Baba preaches rebuking his pastors like that but the issue does not end! why?????? In terms of promotion and recognition is the church not using the ability to raise money as a salient factor of consideration??????? Pastors, leaders or believers who can mobilise or pay more are upgraded quickly!!!!!! . leaders in zaoga are constantly under pressure to raise money for this and that and we can really see that the orders are from high offices. Tithes is not used for pastors groceries or local church aspects, you wonder why there are so much diversion of funds.
Next year kune ma tarenda kunenge kuine ma targets and a spirit of competition is cultivated and one wonders if the situation is different from that time when Jesus rebuke trading and business in church.
I salute Baba Guti’s talk, now we want to see the walk of the talk
X
Hereruya!
Kingdom Citizen
If there is one child who is physically or mentally challenged in a family of 5 Children, do you go around saying all the children of that family are mentally/physically challenged. If your answer is YES then you can go ahead and say KuZAOGA kune vanohura. However, If your answer is NO then you should not generalize something bad that you have seen a member of ZAOGA FIF doing. It’s up to every individual to take or leave the undiluted Gospel that is being preached by BABA Guti to all the nations.
Gc
Kana Jesu paaitaura maingoshoropodza.Tinenge tichikuonai.What the Apostle said was from God and thats what we call true gospel.
Luke
I revere so much this great man of God Apostle EH Guti. If you are truly a child of God, you would understand the man could not have done all what ZAOGA FIF has done today unless the Lord was with him. He emphasizes repentance from sin and salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. Issues to do with tithing and money etc as far as I know, nobody will be forced to do these things in ZAOGA. But, if you are really serious about walking in financial liberty irrespective of how much money you earn now, I beg you to pay attention to these issues. I am not in ZAOGA myself but I have a good background knowledge of the ministry and how it functions. And if you are in ZAOGA and are criticizing these things what I only pray is that the Lord help you to understand how this ministry operates. Tithing is easy and enjoyable if you are taught well about it. The Lord gave me a special understanding on the subject and I have been sharing it with many people. If anybody is interested email me at makarichiluke@gmail.com. God bless.
Pip
True word baba. Love your God, ationesa zvizhinji. ZAOGA for life
Farayi
I am happy that at last someone is beginning to tackle the greed that has so crippled the church in Zimbabwe. And I’m also happy that there are few here whose eyes have opened to the misconception of tithing in the church. In the old testament L evites did not tithe because they were priests. In the new testament we are priests and kings to our God. We are no longer under the law. We give as God compels us to. There are many Christians who would rather watch other humans starve and without clothes and yet they pay tithe to their pastor’s who have everything. Isn’t that partiality? And the book of James says true religion is looking after the needy. A lot of people pay their tithe for social status more than anything. And that is not godly.
Sacri
“Seek ye the kingdom of God and all shall be added unto yo you ” my beloved brother’s and sisters the truth is that the kingdom of God is at hand , repent and be baptized, Seek God not the riches of this world and leave. …. salvation is an individual thing , a personal relationship with Christ the Saviour. ….mirai kuona tsotso dziri mumaziso evamwe mosweroti ku Zaoga kunodiwa heeee kune vanohura , ku Roma kune vanodhakwa heee kynohuriwa “MUKURASIKÀ” ….put all your efforts to know Christ the better and to imitate him than to spend more of your time criticising Men of God and churches ,they are also working on their salvation ….go out there and evangelise ,heal the sick , give to the poor and stay in the word , ask for the Spirit of God to lead you than to be led by men
rafemoyo
i think the world wide pente-co$t movement is now obsessed with money. look at creflo dollar, Td jake mathew ashimolow, chris, magaya or makandiwa. I think the Dr Guti is right by asking the church to slow down
jons
we love you papa You changed our lives We wil give tithe to God