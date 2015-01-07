Top 5 Zimbabwean celebrities who made news for the wrong reasons

1. In June 2013, urban grooves artist Rockford ‘Roki’ Josphats and songbird Ammara Brown made the news when they were reportedly set to walk down the aisle.

Cecilia Kamuputa

The two however took to social media networks refuting the claims that they were getting married but maintained that they were in love.

2. Alick Macheso was also all over the press in 2014 over his marital problems with his then second wife, Tafadzwa Fortunate Mapako.

The problems spilled into the courts and a lot of mud-slinging occurred between the two parties resulting in paternity tests being carried out to prove that Alick Jnr and Manisha were indeed Macheso’s children.

3. Interestingly, it is not only Macheso’s bedroom that was in shambles as his daughter Sharon made the headlines from her August 2014 wedding…

… where the wedding cake caused a lot of tongue-wagging…

… to the demise of the wedding in November 2014 after a number of trips to the courts.

4. 2014 saw a lot of Zim Dancehall artists coming into the lime-light and 21 year- old Tocky Vibes became the darling in the dancehall genre with his sober and positive lyrics in songs like ‘Mhai’.

Despite his success, there was however talk from Zim Dancehall hardliners who claimed the artist did not fit into the genre, especially through the way he dressed.

5. Two more Zim dancehall artists,Soul Jah Love and Seh Calaz, made it into the press after they were involved in a scuffle at the Sting Dancehall Clash held at the City Sports Centre in November 2014. The confrontation degenerated into chaos as fans also started to fight and the police threw tear gas to contain the situation.

2014 11 09 Violence at Sting Dancehall Show, Harare – video courtesy of ZimboJam.

