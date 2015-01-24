Rise to the challenge; don’t cave in

Life presents at least one devastating and life threatening challenge to everyone of us.

Devotion with Erasmus Makarimayi

This is the type of problem that you have a passion to solve and if given the power you would annihilate it. The means to deal with it may not be readily available, design them.

Rise up to the challenge, don’t cave in. The world is counting on you. This is the type of issue that you are not at liberty to share with everyone. It is a thorn in your flesh that pierces your heart so deep and that you wish God appears physically and addresses you face to face.

True and sweet life fulfillment is realised when you confront the prime problem in your life and solve it. As the victory cascades to the rest of mankind, you will begin to understand what success is.

Some have fought that battle and won and have become role models and heroes. The line between success and failure is that someone has the tenacity to challenge her/his problem while someone else chooses to surrender under its load and cry and regret all life. The difference between David and the rest of Israel is that David chose to face head on the threat by Goliath and he prevailed.

Some of you come from families that are rocked with divorces, poverty and other unbearable problems. David was so focussed on changing the status quo and in 1 Samuel 17:29b he asks, “Is there not a cause?” I ask you today, is there no reason to fight the prime battle of your lime.

The beauty of it is that if you prevail, every other small problem will automatically be solved. When David defeated Goliath, every other Philistine ran away for dear life. Whatever it takes, knock off the problem that has been haunting your family, clan, nation and the world at large. If it means more prayer, fasting or sowing then go ahead, God will give you the grace.

You cannot keep on watching while no one gets married in the family. The devil cannot keep on tormenting you while you stare at him. Even if a spell or hex was thrown at your family that no one attains higher education, enroll and get a doctorate. There are families that owning cattle, a car, a house is a very distant dream.

Refuse to surrender, fight on. God assures you of victory. Romans 8:37 says, “Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.” You will win even battles that you didn’t fight.

The benefits of confronting your problem and solving it is that you will carry the grace to help anyone with a similar problem. Jesus was faced with a problem that of all the children His father had, He was the only one righteous and in fellowship with the Father.

He chose to come to the earth realm and fought the sin problem and prevailed against the temptations the devil threw at Him. His victory on the cross of Calvary means we can all now boldly come to God and say Abba Father and have fellowship.

I have learnt in life that anointing is grace derived from the battles that you have fought and won in your life. What you have mastered ministers and spills to others. If you have fought poverty and prevailed, you can minister prosperity well.

If you have prevailed against divorce, you can counsel and reconcile breaking families with great grace.

If you fight sickness and disease and prevail, you will get healing anointing. Look at that which has been bedevilling you for ages and fight on and the whole world will seek after you for solution.

People that have done it include Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Junior, Strive Masiyiwa and others. Don’t try to be a jack of all trades, thus becoming a master of none. Fight that single battle and the victory will open international doors for you.

Margaret Mead says it this way, “We are continually faced with great opportunities which are brilliantly disguised as unsolvable problems.” Find at least one challenge in your life and zoom on it.

Learn about it, research, apply Scripture that pertains to that kind of situation and work on it to the end. Separate yourself from the crowd and begin to systematically step by step work yourself through. When you have fought and won, the whole world will come for notes and everyone will want to befriend and associate with you. Your victory will cascade to the rest of the world. You are going somewhere.

All Scripture quotations are from the King James Version of the Bible

Feedback: pastor@newgatechapel.org

Fellowship with Pastor Makarimayi on Facebook and on www.twitter.com/PEMAKARIMAYI

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw