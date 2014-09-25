Detractors plotted my senate disqualification: Gono

FORMER Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono yesterday claimed that his recent disqualification by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to stand as Manicaland senator was engineered by his political detractors as part of the ongoing faction fights rocking the ruling Zanu PF party.
MOSES MATENGA
STAFF REPORTER
Zec chairperson Justice Rita Makarau on September 15 this year wrote to Zanu PF national chairman Simon Khaya Moyo advising him that Gono did not qualify to assume the Senate seat as the ex-central bank governor was not a registered voter in Manicaland province.
This was after Zanu PF had forwarded Gono’s name as a replacement for the late veteran nationalist Kumbirai Kangai, who died in August last year shortly before he was sworn in as Manicaland senator.
Gono told NewsDay that his detractors threw spanners along his way after he had followed all the necessary procedures.
Classifieds.co.zw
“Zec has done its part and let those whose job it is to do their part do it. Like Zec says, there is a vacuum in the law so that vacuum needs filling regardless of whether it is Gono or not,” he said.
“I transferred from Harare to Buhera West on December, 5 2013. The Registrar-General’s Office gave me confirmation of transfer which Zec has got. Why the two organisations cannot manage transitions and authenticate transfers between themselves boggles the mind.”
Gono added: “It is clear that someone from outside the province is playing games hoping that they can torpedo the Zanu PF politburo and Manicaland province as well Buhera district’s choice.
“Fortunately, I have all the patience in the world to wait for whoever needs to do their job to do it even if it means waiting till 2018, 2023 or beyond. No one from outside Buhera can hope to replace those born in Buhera.”
The former-banker-turned farmer described Zanu PF factionalism as “vulturous” and detrimental to economic recovery.
“The race to succeed a sitting President, even to position oneself for it while he is still there, reflects very badly when pitted against our culture and is nothing, but vulturous. Opposition parties should do that, not a ruling party,” he said.
“The practice divides investors and splits all branches of government into enclaves of inefficiency to the detriment of professionalism and the ordinary man and woman in the street. Besides, factionalism breeds corruption and tolerance of both corruption and mediocrity.
“We must all shun that and rally behind the President, VaMugabe chete. If it means that for rejecting factionalism I will be kept out of the political structures, so be it.”
Meanwhile, Zanu PF spokesperson Rugare Gumbo said the party leadership that had made a decision on the matter would meet soon to decide Gono’s fate.
“This is an internal matter that will be discussed in the politburo and an announcement will be made,” Gumbo said.
SHIBOBO
AT LEAST SOME SANITY HAS PREVAILED AGAINST ALL ODDS. THANKS JUSTICE MAKARAWU. IF ANYTHING THIS GONO CHALLATAN BELONGS BEHIND BARS INSTEAD OF THE SENATE. HIS PRESENCE IN THERE WOULD TANISH THE IMAGE OF THE AUGUST HOUSE AS MUCH AS THE GRACE PHD HAS TANISHED ANY UZ DEGREE!!!
KICK HIM OUT AND LOCK HIM IN!!!!
vision
Gono should just read the writing on the wall & realize that he is no longer wanted in any public office ever again. We are tired of recycled politicians who have nothing new to offer this country
magame
Of the zanu pf factions(both devils) i prefer the mujuru faction(which gono seems tl belong to) but Gono is way off the mark here. Whoever scuppered his move to the senate did so on solid legal grounds and gono would prefer zec to turn a blind eye to the law simply bcoz its him. He did not comply with requirements as he claims. And to think this man was governor of rbz and is aiming tk be finance minister!!!
Hey
That simply shows the trouble with out electoral laws i guess…why shld it be so easy to just transfer wards for the convinience of taking up a seat in senate? All the same, i like the man gono…he is abut doen to earth for me that many pple in the party
mukwerekwere
Nobody cares Gideon….we Zimz hope you ZANU PF scum eat each other alive.
X
Did the imaginary “detractors” make you foolish enough not to read the constitutions, especially the provision that you cannot take a seat where you are not registered?
tafamutekwe
Whast is wrong with you X? Rushing to condemn without reading the finer print. All due process was followed by the former Governor, as way back as December, to enable him to qualify for Senate. Suddenly Mrs. Justice Rita Makarau seems to have joined in the Zanu (pf) factional fights. If Gono does not enter Senate, it is going to be a big loss to the country’s body politic. His visionary wisdom is desperately required to turn around our comatose economy.
X
The constitutional function to register and transfer voters vested in the then Registrar-General of Voters in accordance with provisions of Clause 6 (2) of Part 3 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution for the purposes of the 31 July 2013 elections ceased when the voters’ roll for those elections closed on 10 July 2013. Any purported transfer of a voter by the Registrar-General after that date is of no force and effect and is constitutionally unsustainable. In view of that fact that Dr Gono is, on the face of it, not as of now resident in any ward in Manicaland, he then becomes disqualified to fill a vacancy in the province in terms of Section 45D (1) (d) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2.13),” she said.
Following a “due process” using expired laws doesn’t make you a genius. Blame whoever you want for your failures but still, you did the wrong thing. Buying a plane ticket when the flight has already taken off does not make the Captain guilty of leaving you.
So @tafamutekwe, the next time you want to ask whats wrong with me, make sure you have all the facts and you are well read. Bafoon.
Ruramai
Ah, tafamutekwe! CWhat visionary wisdom are you talking about with respect to Gono? Printing money and bequeathing us zillion percent inflation thereby wiping out our savings and pensions? I suppose in a way only a visionary can effectively become a country’s prime minister when they should be Reserve Bank Governor.
nyatate
i thot Makarau plainly explained there why Gono is not able to get in. its a stated law of Zimbabwe. so when he says someone is plotting it, does he mean if someone wasnt plotting then the law would have been ignored and he would get into senate regardless? strange? so in Zanu the rule of law is only used when factions are fighting but not applied anywhere else? thank you for the insight. now we know.
Koko
@tafamutekwe which desperately required vision are you talking about? Please please stop insulting the people of Zimbabwe. We have suffered enough during Gideon Gono, s tenure when he was RBZ Governor. Gono is a candidate in waiting for the Chikurubi Maximum Prison.
tafamutekwe
Koko, you need to understand the principal role of a Reserve Bank governor. Under our setup he serves to advice government (specifically the Finance minister) on financial matters (whether the said advice gets taken up or not is something else.) A Reserve bank governor is also not in a position to over-ride decisions taken by the Finance Minister and cabinet. During our horrifying hyper-inflationary era Gono’s sound advice were ignored by the then Finance minister and government and he was instructed to print more notes to stock up government’s insatiable desire for money.If you recall, there was a strained relationship between Gono and then Finance minister Murerwa over fiscal policy but ultimately Gono had to follow orders or ship out. His major blame, i think, was that he did not resign as a way of registering his frustration with government’s inflationary policies.
Hondo
Gono, please understand that Rita was simply following the law.
gwaya
Gono is in his own oblivion where he purports the fact that he is close associate of the big wigs he is indispensable in this country. Forget it, come 2018 you will be history and if anything the kingdom will have crumbled. Zimbabwe is better without the likes of people like him, who made everyone wake-up as paupers.
Asylum
Chipfukuto chinospakwa chichidya mbeu but kana chodirwa gamatox chinoti mavara angu azare ivhu.
soko mukanya
kkkkk gonostovic, watanga.just zuro u told the nation u r ready to rule kkkk yet u never bothered to check if yo pprs are in order.u used to name and shame pple as rbz gavoernor so name yo enemies zvawaiiti kurbz uchinyadzisa bankers without giving them platform to reply u
Mukono
Lesson to Gono– money can’t buy your way into the senate. If you want to be legislator you must offer yourself for election and be elected by the people. You can’t just want to walk in where other have worked just because you have a loot to pay. Money can fail
sancho
GORE RINO!!!!
kwa mutare
im looking for a small vehicle rent to buy i can cash $200 ,00 a week
call 0772 239 258
chimwango
People you make me sick when you talk of Gono the bearer cheque printer.In this USD erra where can he fit in.
Pondo mbiri dzine chumi
ZANU PF fools always ignore the laws of the country because they wantonly disregard these laws and the constitution. Now they are shocked that the law exists. They dont even know the are laws in this country besides POSA and other repressive pieces of legislation. Now they want to use old electroral laws and old constitution when there is a brand new one. When they are corrected, they cry fowl! nxa! endai mofa vana Gono! Bearer Cheque remunhu!
Mhofela
Gidza, hazvinetse. You are friend yaAmai. Shandisa phone yavakashindisa KUTI zvavo zviite. That phone is miracle phone. Zvinoita. Ukafona, woti hallo,ndiRita here. Iwe wobva wati ndiGidza…. Sa Dokota I am sure you will be able to take it from here. Good luck!
Dambudzo
Gono will be the next President of Zimbabwe. Don’t play with Robert Mugabe varume. He is coming back and Gono is going to be the Senate. Gono is way better than Mnangagwa
Jack Bauer
Is this the same BACCOSI, WACOSSI, CHAKUTI guy? He should be really ashamed of himself
Jon Brege
I just want to mention I am newbie to blogging and honestly savored this web page. Probably I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You really come with great articles and reviews. Thanks for sharing your web page.
John Deere Repair Manuals
You commit an error. Write to me in PM, we will discuss.
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks, However I am having problems with your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I am unable to join it. Is there anybody getting identical RSS issues? Anyone who knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanx!