Zimra fires manager over porn videos

THE Supreme Court yesterday upheld the decision of the Labour Court and confirmed the dismissal of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) manager Elineth Dick, who was fired from employment after clogging the parastatal’s computer system with pornographic material.
CHARLES LAITON
SENIOR COURT REPORTER
Supreme Court Judges of Appeal, Justices Elizabeth Gwaunza, Anne-Mary Gowora and Antonia Guvava dismissed Dick’s appeal after reaching a unanimous view that her matter was devoid of merits.
The appeal’s dismissal followed submission by Zimra’s lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu, who argued that the Labour Court’s decision to uphold her dismissal was not flawed.
“She sent pictures of nude people and clogged her employer’s system. She was asked whether she knew the email address and the recipient, but she refused to answer,” Mpofu said addressing the court in reference to what transpired during Dick’s misconduct hearing prior to her dismissal.
The court heard that upon being engaged as a manager at Zimra, Dick was issued with a computer and an email facility for purposes of carrying out her duties in terms of her contract of employment.
However, on April 22 2010, Dick used the computer facility to forward an e-mail to elliotso@africaonline.co.zw which contained “non-work related indecent, obscene and immoral material”, namely a video clip entitled Work done in the kitchen.
It was Zimra’s argument that it had not authorised such use of the computer and email facility which action constituted wrong use of the parastatal’s assets or property.
“The dissemination or distribution of the obscene material aforementioned was not done as part of the execution of your duties, but was done while you were on a frolic of your own,” Zimra said in the court papers.
“The use of Zimra email and information technology equipment for the purpose of distributing and disseminating obscene and immoral material is prohibited in terms of the Zimra information communication technology policy. You are employed as a manager and in terms of Clause 17.1 of your contract of employment you were at all material times expected to exhibit a high degree of honour, integrity and professionalism and conduct yourself in a manner that is respectable.”
Zimra further argued that it was an implied condition of Dick’s contract of employment that she would always act and conduct herself in accordance with the laws of the country.
While presenting her case through her lawyer Obey Shava, Dick denied ever sending the said pornographic materials to anyone else adding that her office was easily accessible with four other workmates who could have hacked her email and sent the obscene material, but her assertion was dismissed by the court.
Asylum
Dai vakamuunza kwatiri kuPorisi, takamuendesa kujeri on top of kudzingwa basa.
joe Rug
Supreme Court kutogarira a stupid case like that.The truth is vaida kuisa munhu weZanu chete on that post.If the material did not offend anyone,i don’t see the reason for her dismissal.Kupedza nguva nezvinyaya zvenhando.
terence
victim of office politics
Sandeco
I think so too.
clearsightedcleo
Co-signed.
waGono
Ummmmm mai vanoda zvinhu ava. Basa rakapera nezvisina basa. Shame
Predator drone
nhai mai ava ndewe zera ripi?zvinonyadzisa.
dolchie
mmmmmm amai vanoda zvinhu dai vakumuendesa kumapositori. vanoda tsvimbo yamoses
t-bone
Im sorry for this lady as she is just a victim of circumstances. Her case is rampant in all work stations and it seemed somebody just wanted her fired. Tough luck
SENIOR CITIZEN
Mungadzingira munhu basa ponograrphy ine bsa rei? Uhori neumbavha muma parastatals zviri kuitika makanyarara wani, Munobhowa mhani, ngwarirai zvine basa kuupfumi hwenyika hwaperera muhomwe mhani, ponorgraphy jus like sex i right yemunhu, ko makamupa warning kangani?
Fombs
While watching pornography is a personal matter which is solely dependent on the individual depending on their moral values, Dick should not have under whatever circumstances used the work resources as a conduit for such. The least she could have done was use her personal email account. Iye Elliotso ambori ani and why did she refuse to disclose his identity? Dhuze atori a co-worker. .
winfred
haana kukwana mukadzi mukuru kuita zvisina basa akanga ashayei kamani kujeri dai makatanga mamuendesa kuma postori opiwa mutsvimbo one obva aita right chii chinovaka chaaizviitira
t-bone
Iwe Winfred kwana. Tikatarisa cellphone yako ndizvo zvakazara, whatspp and texts. Even your emails.
texz
kurimirana pabasa uku.
Sandeco
How did they discover the offence, unless they are the ones that sent the message. Because one cannot just discover such things. Someone must have sent it on her behalf. Bva tese tichapera kudzingwa mabasa mbavha dzichisara.
Chief Svosve
Sendeco in email administration there are what we call fillters that are setup on the Email server which filters every content that is sent via email. Depending on how you set it up it can filter racial, vulgar, mp3, video content etc. etc. etc. So it sends a notification to the administrator if any suspicious material is found and this is very important in IT security escpecialy for corporate organisations and Government departments. That is how such things are discovered, its not rocket science or magic or prophecy.
leri
I do not know this lady nor do i clearly know the circumstances surrounding this story,.but i sense a lot of office politics going on here and clearly somebody wanted to get her fired,.people just dont discover stuff like that from nowhere,.shame she was a victim of office politics..mumabasa umu makaoma
aerial production
work politics ndooyaadzingirwa, hw cn tht affect basa rake izvozvo. True culprits and thiefs are retaining their jobs
beremauro
I am an IT guy there are firewalls that are set on all databases to protect such kind of information or videos to be sent,its very impossible for an organisation like Zimra not to have it.Again who discovered that and what more cases were being leveled against her besides this.To me the one who sent this video alerted the superiors for her dismissal so that he/she could have her position.Sorry to her but this is totally office politics,which party does she support am sure its MDC if it was Zanu she was bot going to be fired.
Sirius
Actually firewalls filter such materials in emails. There are other applications that run on top the email servers like your virus scanner. This attachment should have been caught if a rule had been set not allow video files. I know plenty companies that do not allow multimedia attachments in emails. This sounds like poor configuration to me by the mail administrators.
Also if she says someone logged into her computer, this should be proved easily by the time she was in the building or relevant area. Unless there is no access control into the building.
Another scenario is her PC, either cannot be locked so free access by everyone anytime. Or it can be but she was too silly to leave it unlocked. Dashed of the toilet? Making coffee/tea? All this can open a window of opportunity for a hater to quickly send this video.
Warning to those in corporate environments, never trust anyone with your computer. Treat it like your bank account!!!!
Tendai
Its becoz these people are forever logged onto that Zimbabwean porn website called SHEBEEN BLOG. Newsday must do an article about that website discouraging Zimbabweans from viewing such disgusting material.
NhaiTendai
ko iwe how do you know about this blog?
In other news… why on earth did newsday publish the guys email address? Isn’t that infringement of privacy?
MukarangawekuMberengwa
Vanogwara avo idzo imhaka dzokumakana pabasa chete zvimwe angaoita zveMDC vosahaiwa kuti vanomudzinga sei vomutsvakira nyaya dzisina basa rese . The IT Administrator asi panezvavakanyimwa naManager avo here vobva varoverera hoko kumumwe izvo zvinhu zvakagozha kudai
Omega Quilins
Oh yes with advent of IT nothng is private and we need to conduct ourselves ethical always and protect ourselves from all forms of computer threats like identity theft, hacking, trojan (botnets), viruses, pornography, etc wc can put us to crimes like these. In the ultimately, let’s all abide with employer’s IT usage policy as well as National information policy if any for our safety in a digital world
benzi
if we are to trace evryone’s whatsap and emails evryone will go to jail..
Westha
Zvino manje munhu akadzingirwa kuona variikupedzana nhomba. Kuzoti akazoonekwa even arikumba kwake achizvipedza nhomba?? Otourawa zve… Kana mwari ariko dai agadzirisa zimbabwe.
Dr h
Sorry sister
CARTER
I’ m sori sister inotambika coz anoziva chokwadi ndimi na mwari wenyu.
tats
Pano pane vanonyepera kuziva IT,when was the video forwarded?….2010 and they are making a fuss in 2014..this is mere office.this shld hv been avoided by use of firewalls,manje kana computer system ye a major org like ZIMRA is primitive like this hameno kuti ma duty atiri kubhadara ari correct here!!!!!!!!
Reza
Ma 1.
mbiti
Lawyer vakadzingisa munhu basa ava. Vangadai vakati toda kuona filtering system yeZimra so that pave nefairness. Wese munhu akambosenda kana kureceiver pono basa rakapera here pasina izvozvo munhu ngaadzokere kubasa. Kuna sisi Dick ndinoti tsvakai rimwe gweta mudzokere pabasa cos in all fairness supreme court yaifanira kutarisa fairness yekudzingwa kwenyu. Constitution upholds fairness so u should have argued about fairness of yo dismissal supported by a system wide report of Zimra e mail filtering system. U r not the first offender neither r u the last one. So case law can apply here
Mwana wevhu
possession or distribution of porn material is a criminal offence under our laws, the fact that you have it or you distribute it and you are not yet caught, doesn’t mean it’s lawfully or allowed. There is nothing special about her dismissal
Sirius
Now she can do some work in the kitchen…..
Johno
It is obvious Elineth had the hot pants for Elliot and was hoping the video would entice him into her bed.
Shera Haselhuhn
