Madiz is here to stay

MIDLANDS province rhumba musician Itai Madzikura popularly known as Madiz of the Kazevezeve fame said he is still in the groove and will rise to be a household name once again.
Winstone Antonio,Own Correspondent
Madiz, who has not released any album since 2010 said he has learnt a lot during that break as he worked with various musicians on a couple of projects.
“To prove and show that I am taking my musical career seriously I have moved from lip synching on stage and I have assembled a band consisting Congolese guys that I am now using during live performances,” Madiz said. Confident of his comeback, Madiz has been concentrating mainly on singles and is currently riding high with his latest single track titled Hatibatike which he collaborated with Motswana sensation, Naledi Kaisara better known as Slizer.
The track was produced by Dr Tawanda, the man who also introduced Slizer to the Zimbabwean market.
“I just want to urge my fellow musicians who are still using back tracks to move with times and shift to live instruments,” he said.
Early this year in July, Madiz also did another single track with urban groover Nox Guni titled Anondispaka.
Madiz said he was currently engaged in discussions with high riding dancehall artistes Shinsoman, Freeman and sungura maestro Leornard Zhakata to feature on his forthcoming album he is yet to name.
The musician rose to stardom in 2010 when he released the album Rhumba Plus which carried hit songs like Kazevezeve, Amina and Madam Chamunoda.
The former Matinunure Secondary School pupil started off as a gospel singer with the Joyful Repainters before shifting to the rhumba genre following advice from radio personality Dr Zobha.
“When I decided to record an album with Sounds of Africa, Dr Zobha advised me to do rhumba music, an idea which I opposed, but later decided to buy it and recorded my first album called Rhumba Plus,” Madiz said.
mark10
rose to stardom in 2010???I thought I heard those songs way back,around 2004.
Soko
You are right Mark10.These journalists dont do thier homework for real.This guy sang the popular “Akomana ndanakirwa handiende kumba” almost ten years ago.
wax Murehwa
SOORY .
bryn
maybe he wanted to say 2001 coz these songs, i know them long way back aaaah you journalists revise your work before publishing aaah
rasta
Ndiye muface wekudakutambira $280 ( minus allowable Canadian taxes,etc!) kunoita 3 shows kuCanada kauyu! He needs to be more serious about his career than this!
