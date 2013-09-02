Massive farewell for Sulu

DENDERA musician Sulumani Chimbetu (pictured), who is set to tour South Africa this weekend, received a massive farewell on Friday at a show at Pamuzinda Highway X-scape.

Report by Entertainment Reporter

Chimbetu is expected to perform at Marafco Club in Pretoria on Saturday. He used the show as a way to say goodbye to his fans.

Chimbetu shared the stage with the Morgan and Tendai Dembo, Peter Moyo and new sungura outfit Extra Kwazvose.

The Dembo brothers warmed the stage with songs from their new album Kutsika Matsimba leaving fans asking for more. The duo belted their late father’s hit songs including Chitekete and Madhiri.

Next on stage was the new sungura outfit Extra Kwazvose. Songs from the group’s debut album Ndizvo Zviripo won the hearts of fans at the show.

Songs Gurajena, Amen and Africa left the fans in awe as the group proved it is here to stay.

One of the group members Noel Nyazanda displayed his guitar-playing styles in a unique way. Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Nyazanda said they were committed to entertaining their fans and will work hard to bring a new dimension to the industry.

“A lot (of negative things) has been said about us, but we will not be turning back. We will remain focused to entertain music lovers in the country and we are happy with the response we are getting from the fans and promoters,” said Nyazanda.

Moyo came on stage in the early hours of Saturday and belted songs from his debut album Mushonga Mukuru.

One of the officials from Red Rose Entertainment, who organised the event, said they were happy to be hosting musicians who are currently riding high with their albums.

“We are glad that the event was a success and we are pleased to bid farewell to Sulumani who will be representing us abroad,” said the organiser.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw