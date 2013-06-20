MBCA Bank promotes savings culture

MBCA Bank Limited has embarked on a drive to promote a savings culture in the country by rewarding customers opening and maintaining a minimum balance of $250 for a full calendar month in their bank accounts.
BUSINESS REPORTER
The bank’s head of sales division Godfrey Mubvumbi told customers at the MBCA “We Get You” promotion prize giving ceremony in Harare that the campaign was motivated by the desire to reward their customer’s continued support as well as attract new clients.
“At MBCA, we desire to see our client’s savings for the future, hence the promotion was also inspired by the need to cultivate a culture of saving within the Zimbabwean community. It is our hope the culture of saving will go beyond the “We Get You” campaign,” Mubvumbi said.
Mubvumbi said clients that qualified for the promotion had to open and maintain a minimum balance of $250 for a full month.
He said there were various other initiatives by the bank to enhance customer service delivery, including customer service training sessions to ensure staff provided excellent service to clients.
“The launch of mobile banking will widen our delivery channels and offer convenience and security to you, our valued clients. With our mobile banking, clients will be able to pay their utility bills, transfer funds and check account balances,” he said.
Mubvumbi said the bank has also partnered Mukuru.com, a money transfer agency, to provide a fast and safe money transfer service to its clients.
The overall winner of the “We Get You” promotion was Stella Chimbumu who received $5 000 while Joseph Makura, Anna Chipinduro, Tafadzwa Chawaipira, Sibonginkosi Ngwenya and Mathe George each got $1 000 as prize money.
Sly
Saka hapana interest ka apa. Kungohwiniswa vanhu vatatu chete out of thousand pple
tamuka.h
hahaha saka reward yacho ndeipi ipapa dai vatotora 7000 yavakahwinisa iyo vakapa vanhu vane 250 iyoyo ka interest
bhekani
WE want LOANS chete !!!!!! we dont have title deeds like most of your employeees
