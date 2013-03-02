Madhuku fights on

NATIONAL Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku yesterday filed an application of appeal at the Supreme Court, challenging Thursday’s High Court decision to throw away his bid to postpone next month’s referendum to a later date.

STAFF REPORTER

In the application filed by his lawyer Aleck Muchadehama, Madhuku said Judge President George Chiweshe was off track when he ruled that the High Court had no powers to review President Robert Mugabe’s proclamation.

“The powers of first respondent (President in terms of section 2 of the Referendum Act) are subject to the review of the court. It is submitted that if, as in the present case, the first respondent’s conduct in setting aside the date of the referendum affects the private right of citizens, then the court has jurisdiction,” reads part of the application.

Chairperson or the immediate past acting chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is cited as the second respondent in the application.