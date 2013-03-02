Madhuku fights on

NATIONAL Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku yesterday filed an application of appeal at the Supreme Court, challenging Thursday’s High Court decision to throw away his bid to postpone next month’s referendum to a later date.
STAFF REPORTER
In the application filed by his lawyer Aleck Muchadehama, Madhuku said Judge President George Chiweshe was off track when he ruled that the High Court had no powers to review President Robert Mugabe’s proclamation.
“The powers of first respondent (President in terms of section 2 of the Referendum Act) are subject to the review of the court. It is submitted that if, as in the present case, the first respondent’s conduct in setting aside the date of the referendum affects the private right of citizens, then the court has jurisdiction,” reads part of the application.
Chairperson or the immediate past acting chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is cited as the second respondent in the application.
Gwiti
Madhuku is right. Nobody really knows what is in this constitution. The politicians are afraid that if the people are given enough time to study the constitution the voters might end up rejecting it. Educate us on the contents of this doc.
Tawanda
The consitution is clear but one wonders why Madhuku, a seemingly learned but foolish man insits on something whose answer he knows. Ndiko kubhejera bhiza rinemimbaka uku. Adultery iya yakamukanganisa musoro. Let Zimbabwe move on by voting yes
Black Crow
true, madhuku has got a point. alot of people have never seen the document and as such they don’t know its contents. so how do we expect people to vote for or against something they dont know? if we say rule of law, it does not mean what is being supported by MDC is always right.we need to erase that mentality at the earliest possible time because we are breeding a dangerous culture that will devour us in the long run.
personally, i’ve read the document and i’m 75% happy with it and i will vote yes but that does not mean the person next to me must vote yes because i’ve read and understood it. i’m just fortunate because i work for an organisation that has alot of interest in the document so naturally, i had easy access to it.
where are we rushing to? its the same politicians who were busy delaying the crafting of this document who now want to stampede us to a referandum arguing that we need to go to the general elections because the parliament lifespan is reaching its end. when they were busy delaying the crafting of the document, were they not aware that it would affect the timing of elections versus the expiry of parliamentary terms.
if our voting was really objective, alot of people from both vampires in zanu and mdc were not supposed to be re-elected. it is their bungling that is now causing people to be stampeded to a referendum. can we give them a second chance with such kind of poor administration? lets be honest and objective, zanu and the two mdcs have messed up big time. the difference between those parties is that zanu pf has nothing to lose because it already has a dented image.
silo
ndiwe wega usat wariona….wakasara.
WANGU
I AGREE WITH YOU CDE Black Crow, THEY SQUANDERED MILLIONS AND MILLIONS DOING NOTHING NOW THEY ARE RUSHING US TO A REFERENDUM OF THE DRAFT WE DO NOT KNOW ITS CONTENTS, GIVE US ENOUGH TIME TO READ AND ANALYSE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
soulman
@black crow i agree, yy shldnt e’ courts hve power 2 rule on mugabe’s actions? if e’ present nd current draft allow this, thn i’m nt votin yes. really we nd mo time 2 analyse draft, i got e’ draft on wdnsday & thr so many things i dnt understnd in it. bt presidential powers are stil too much…
Cde Chihondo
@Black Crow maita vatete munya idzi vakoma/vahanzvadzi that is the duty of each and every party to educate its members, and Zanu Pf is already doing that. Period!!!
soulman
pple judge chiweshe rulings is vague as it is biased. if courts dnt hve right 2 make rulings, thn our constitution nds 2 b changed.
Falcon
This is a dead end for Mr. Madhuku…he appears to be fighting the people’s representatives and by extension the people themselves..People are simply tired of all this nonsense and they would like to get to the meat of the issue which is the election, anyone who tries to delay this without good reason is just digging his own grave. It does not matter whether they are doing this for the right reasons or NOT..NCA has failed to read the mood in the street to score a point which as it turns out is an OWN goal.. I may be wrong but this latest project of theirs is going one way…into the ground!!!!
Falcon
Admittedly this is overkill but Mr. Madhuku has to move with the time lest he is left behind and as Americans will say, when in hole stop digging or words from poet David Frost from his poem ‘Reeluctance” might be appropriate:
“Ah when was it to the heart of man
Was it ever less than a treason
To go with the drift of things
To yield with a grace to reason
Bow and accept the end
Of a love or a season”
This verse does not apply to Madhuku alone but to many others like Johnathan Moyo, Mahoso,Gono, Mutambara and others. Why not walk away while you still have your legs to carry you rather than be dragged kicking and screaming out of the door..Take a time out, reinvent your self and come back fighting…Like live to fight another day…
chitova
madhuku is 100% right
