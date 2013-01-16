We are here to stay: Tripple B

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers Tripple B say they have come into top-flight football not to make the numbers, but to stay and maintain Beitbridge’s status as a Premier Soccer League town.



EPHRAIM SHOKO

Beitbridge last hosted top-flight football in 2009 when Underhill’s flirtation with the country’s best lasted just one season as they were relegated and subsequently folded.

Tripple B’s splendid show last year in the Central Soccer League (CSL), which saw them gaining promotion into Premiership football, has ushered in a new footballing era for the border town.

Tshintsha Magiya, as Tripple B are affectionately known in Beitbridge, have vowed not to emulate Underhill, but to hold their own and avoid relegation in their maiden season.

Tripple B coach Friday Phiri, who guided the team to glory in the CSL last season, told NewsDay Sport that his main objective was to avoid the chop in their maiden season and vowed that his charges will fight to the last man to achieve the objective.

“I don’t have much to promise our fans, but to assure them that we are in the Premiership to stay. Our short-term objective is to avoid relegation in our debut season and I am confident that we will achieve that. In the long term, we aspire to keep topflight football in Beitbridge and maintain the town’s status as a Premier Soccer League town,” he said.

Tripple B started their preparations for their maiden season in top-flight football last week under the watchful eye of Phiri, with the club currently undergoing trials to assess players who can be part of their maiden campaign.

Amayenge, as Phiri was affectionately known during his playing days, said he will be in a position to name his squad next week.

“Things haven’t taken shape as yet. We are still trying to assess the players we have so far to see who will make it into the final squad. All I can confirm is that we have had a positive response from players with some notable characters expressing interest in being part of us this coming season,” Phiri added without disclosing names.

Amayenge also revealed that Tshintsha Magiya had snatched three players from their town rivals and CSL side Strikers FC, but remained mum on their names saying he will reveal the details once the players had put pen to paper.

