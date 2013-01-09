Rural women suffer ‘urine curse’

MANGWE — Two years ago, deep in the rural Mangwe district along the border of Zimbabwe and Botswana, Sabina Moyo found herself wondering if she would die after giving birth to her baby at home.
Report by Global Press Institute
“People say every pregnancy is different and the labour pains will not be the same,” Moyo says. “But I knew something was wrong when after hours of excruciating pain, nothing had happened.”
Moyo says her husband loaded her onto a donkey-drawn cart and took her to the local Plumtree Hospital more than 20 km away.
Moyo gave birth to a stillborn baby at the hospital. Soon after, she discovered that she was leaking urine while in the hospital recuperating.
Nurses told her that her labour had led to an obstetric fistula, a medical condition in which a hole develops between the vagina and either the rectum or bladder.
But the staff at the small, rural hospital told her they had no experience treating the problem. They could not do anything for her.
For two years, Moyo has suffered from constant incontinence from what’s known locally as the “urine curse.”
She must wash herself, her clothes and her blankets continually. But says she can only go to the borehole to obtain water after sunset to avoid being seen.
“The amount of water I collect is only enough for basic use,” she says, which makes it difficult to maintain sanitary living conditions.
She says she was once a respected woman in her community, but now she survives on subsistence farming and handouts from well-wishers.
“When I discovered I had the curse, I could never have predicted the amount of prejudice I would have to deal with,” Moyo says.
“I was suddenly a pariah. Friends stopped visiting, neighbours avoided me, and little children laughed at me and called me the smelly witch.”
She says she feels abandoned by her entire community, including her husband.
She says he left her under the guise of looking for work in neighbouring Botswana.
Maternal mortality has increased in Zimbabwe, especially in rural areas where trained maternal health care professionals are rare.
As a result, complications from childbirth, such as obstetric fistula, are also on the rise in rural provinces.
Last year, the government waived fees for women to deliver in public hospitals, but the policy does not extend to treatment for complications, leaving many without care.
Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe lamented in an April 2012 statement that the maternal mortality rate in Zimbabwe had increased from 725 deaths for every 100,000 live births in 2007 to 960 deaths for every 100,000 live births.
Rabson Dombo, an obstetrician based in Matebeleland South province, where Moyo lives, says her case highlights the challenges women face in rural Zimbabwe.
Poor access to water and proper sanitation exacerbate weak maternal health care.
“These women travel distances of more than two kilometers carrying water buckets on their heads, some pregnant and some with babies strapped on their backs,” he says, “so the amount of water they can collect without neglecting their other duties at home is only enough for basic use.”
The distance to health centers also prevents them from obtaining maternal care.
“Distances to rural health centers are long,” says one senior hospital official, who asked to remain anonymous.
“Ideally, they should be 10 kilometers and below, but it’s much more.
“Some cannot afford to come to deliver at the hospital, where there is a waiting mothers’ shelter,” the official says, referring to shelters where pregnant women can wait for days or even weeks.
These challenges are perpetuating home deliveries without trained assistance, advocates say.
“It has become one of those areas where it is difficult to convince women with strong traditional and religious beliefs about the need for adequate reproductive health, especially here in rural areas,” says Sibatshaziwe Khabo, a nurse and midwife based at Plumtree Hospital.
The Ministry of Health and Child Welfare’s 2007 Zimbabwe Maternal and Perinatal Mortality Study found that women who go into labour at the homes of traditional birth attendants and faith healers, are often in danger, as are there infants.
Between January and August 2011, there were 310 home deliveries, 30 of which were stillbirths later brought to Plumtree Hospital, according to hospital records.
There were 21 early neonatal deaths and seven maternal deaths in Mangwe district alone, which the hospital official says is a microcosm of the health care crisis nationwide.
Women and children have been the most affected by the deterioration of the health system, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare study, which called the country’s maternal and perinatal mortality rates “unacceptable.” For each woman who loses her life, many more will suffer injuries, infections and disabilities from pregnancy or childbirth complications, says Kudzai Ndebele, an obstetrician in a private practice in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second largest city.
This includes obstetric fistulas, which develop as a result of childbirth, obstructed labor or intense sexual violence, Ndebele says.
“Women who survive such traumatic experiences will go on to continuously leak urine or stool unless the damage is repaired,” he says.
The condition is notorious for leading to social isolation.
“These women end up completely alone because of the unbearable smell,” he says.
“They are continuously leaking urine or in some cases stools, so their social exclusion is guaranteed.”
Fistula is one of the indicators of major reproductive health challenges in Zimbabwe’s rural districts, Dombo says.
“The sad reality is that cases of obstetric fistula are on the increase in rural Matebeleland South,” Dombo says.
Ndebele says obstetric fistula can be corrected, but few women come forward because of the community’s skewed perception of the condition.
“As long as they label it ‘a curse,’” he says, “the women will suffer in silence or go to traditional healers to try and remove the curse.”
Dombo says treatment is extremely limited in rural areas so he is forced to refer fistula patients to United Bulawayo Hospitals for corrective surgery.
abbie makiwa
Honestly for one to be carried to a hospital in a scotch cart for a distance of more than 20 km is really a shame to the nation which has been independent for over 30 years.Does that area have a parliamentarian really? Women suffer the most and we do not see that as men.What we only know is making them pregnant but when we go to parliament we do not talk of any issue concerning the upkeep of these women. Women in the rural areas do not even have sanitary pads thus making them vulnerable to such diseases.Can the ministry responsible please be given a budget which is higher than other useless ministries.If we are giving army and police much more money than the ministry of health what are we doing.We are recruiting soldiers and policemen too many in a country that is not at war why? can the minister of finance please allocate these funds to ministry of health please.
C.M
Most woman with this condition don’t know what to do or where to get help. People need to be educated about some of these problems. Ministry of Health personnel must go into the rural areas and educate our mothers and sisters and possibly, treatment for these conditions must be free. The unfortunate thing in Zimbabwe is that those in authority will not act as long as they are not directly affected. Ndarwadziwa nenyaya iyi. The journalst who wrote this story must be commended for bringing to our attention real and practial problems that affect us as a nation.
Natius Concerned
Now that’s what I call news. All influential women should sympathise with their ailing counterparts by coming up with strategies to ameliorate the situation. Women like VP, DPM, etc. Men we should be involved for it is our obligation to look after our women.
D. Dube
Yes. The MP for the area is Edward Mkhosi of MDC. He has been MP for the area for the last 10 years. Before him was Simon Khaya Moyo, the current Chairman of ZUNU-PF. He was MP for the area for more than that period. This is just one of the many problems people of the area are experiencing.Kunzima madoda. Kufuna amadoda sibili.
We De Mbare
Pse pse help these ladies it makes sad reading hats off to the reporter
shingi
Report was done by Global Press Institute as indicated above, Still we thank Newsday for publishing it.
William Nenjerama
I am really touched by this story. now the way forward is to see how we come together and help Sabina. May I sincerel ask the reporter to help in getting quotations for the surgery and inform the public about this and I am sure there is still good samaritans out there. I am also willing to assist.
Hotmail
MAY YOUR HEART BE BLESSED.
geja
can those from the medical profession not assist the woman ,is the condition curable.?
Analyst
This is pathetic & solutions will take long to manifest. In West Africa, one common mode of transport is a Motor cycle, where almost every family owns one, in spite of that these countries are poorer than Zimbabwe. The Motor Cycle runs on very low fuel. These Guys are quite innovative in that they have designed into a small Van that can carry 4 to 5 passengers. Surely, this can be more efficient than a Donkey cart. This can be a stop gap measure while the Nation address the underlying issues on Maternal Health
Mati Moyo
Well-written story about an under-documented issue in Zim. Sad that with so much activism and strides taken on treating fistula and helping survivors in other countries, there is so little knowledge here. I hope the reporter will also take up the offers made to help treat this lady. Beyond raising the in the well-written piece, it would be great for Sabina to be assisted. This would be journalism with a purpose.
Munyaradzi
This makes for very sad reading. Thanks anyway to the reporter for bringing to the public’s attention this scourge. Besides, this is a very thorough and well-researched article. Pregnancy and its consequences should not be left to be the responsibility of women alone. After all, child-bearing is national duty, if not divine duty. Such complications should be government responsibility if the family can’t afford surgery. All of us tax-payers should contribute to the well-being of such women. What if she received such a life-long inury while giving birth to the country’s next president or swimming, soccer ambassador? And what happened to community health insurance schemes where members contribute continuously in preparation for a bad day? Government or a private company should manage such community funds – no interest no charges whatsoever.
samusha
The story highlights this unfortunate event during a very important process of life. Unfortunately not isolated and will repeat over and over.Although fistulas are best prevented than treated ,they can nevertheless.
Nurses/midwives at this `small’ hospital need to be educated not just on this condition but basic information giving to the patient.Telling this poor woman that they cant do anything for her is tantamount to neglect of their duty.She should have left the hospital 2 years ago with a follow-up plan for management of her fistula at UBH or Mpilo. And we would like to believe the obstetrician Dr Dombo has now made the necessary arrangements for her.
Its a sad state of affairs unfortunately that is multifactorial not just the womans traditional beliefs.The heart bleeds.
WILLARD 'super widzo' MUBVUMBI
THERE ARE MANY RICH WOMEN IN THIS COUNTRY. Why are they reluctant to help the poor rural women?
nzwisisai
this is sad reading. why not come up with mobile health services at least once a week to monitor these mothres and their new born babies, instead of them walking for ks or going on donkey drawn carts. this will help in monitoring both the mother and the baby and ensure they both get pre and post natal attention. this should be done also for the patients with various health ailments because a sick person cannot walk for ks. we might be losing lives that could be saved given the required attention.i felt hurt as i put myself in the shoes of this lady as anything can also happen to me while giving birth and i would require specialist attention. can the MP and Ministry of health do something please.
np
Thank you for this article. It’s really unfortunate that the means of transportation is inadequate and health centers are limited. It’s a shame for these women to have to live in isolation.
nceda
please supply contact address for the woman,
wasu
Izvi hazvifadzi chose. We demand action from the health authorities in the area first i.e. the clinic, District Hospital and Referra Centre in Bulawayo. This is unacceptable. The Ministry of Health see to it that this and many other unreported incidences are attended to. MP chokwadi what are u doing? These are the signs of the times. Thanks too to the reporter. Above all can we all put our prayers to the Lord God that all those suffering and are sick be healed as soon as possible.
mabhunu
please give us banking details we need to donate the little that we can for the woman
nkosi
Well reported story thanks mr editor,I like the spirit of solutions & empathy from all comments,its a first as far as I can remember on this site,may a follow up story with details of how we the public may assist & think the ministry of health can come up with a mobile clinic esp in rural areas,this is feasible & the gvt can afford it .& churches ,action units etc can assist in monitoring as well
Chinja 4life
Well done Newsday these are the news we need to hear and thank youto all who have respondend most of you are prepared to help this woman and hopefully and other in this situation through donations and I am prepared to chip in as well but i think we need to do so through a chanel that can make sure that the funds are not miss appropriated. MaZimbo are known for being corrupt lest we will be crying again tomorrow when our donations are sent the other way. I applaud you guys for once at least showing the remorse in your responses. May this reporter help us with the details of the woman we can help her with things like pads that she can use and it may help her to ensure that she can go to the borehole at any time instead of waiting for night time.
Chinja 4life
Guys we know the MP is the man to tske to task but I think let us hear his side of story first before we come out with our guns blazing it couild be that the people on the ground did not bother to bring such a critical situation to him as they thought it has to do with a curse but I think it is a test case where our people need to learn that they is no thing as witchcraft and going by law witchcraft is illegal in zimbabwe. And i beg the govt to ensure that people are educated about it. It is a shame to the husband of this woman for abandoning her and all those people in the community for shunning her and I have confidence from the responses tjhat I have read we can come to her rescure and make sure that we can support her so that she can enjoy her life to the full despite all those who have shunned her and I think this will make them change their minds.
N.G Mdlalose
Thank u Newsday 4 the information. Shortage of clinics n hospitals can not be blamed on MPs alone. This is a govt monister which has bn allowed to be in existence for decades. Im frm Matshetshe area in Gwanda which is better developed than most rural areas in Mat North, but u have to travel 30 or more kilometres to the nearest health centre (a clinic). Where problems need to be tackled corporately, we need 2 work 2getha as citizens n stop headless criticisms. Zimbabwe as a nation needs complete overhauling. We can do it by creating a responsible govt thats answerable 2 people not a Master govt. Lets support 2 parliament people who will shake that august house n create legislation which accomodates enabling environment. We dont need bootlickers in parliament, pple who always second others’ ideas n motions. Zimbabweans, lets wake up. Lets stop supporting people bcoz of party political affiliation. At times parties forward candidates who r worse (lazier) than donkeys n we vote them in. When they get to parliament they say nothing except seconding n supporting motions. U hear someone say, ”mina ngisekela okukhulunywe ngu Mnu bani,” wena uzaze ucabange nini? ”ubaba, umongameli wethu uthe,” everytime! Wena uthini? One cant think outside his president’s speeches. Im referring 2 all political parties here. Im not directing this 2 any political party. Lets take our govt 2 task. Zimbabweans, I know we can do something better.
Mhanduwe Madyirapazhe
Vanhu weee ngatibatsirei vanamai zvikurusa vemumaruva zvinorwadza zvanyorwa mupepa nhau ko amai vanyika vakatichetera nyika todini.
