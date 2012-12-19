THE Ndlovu family has finally opened up on the 24-year-old woman, Nomqhele Tshili who perished in the accident that took the life of Warriors and Highlanders legend Adam Ndlovu and critically injured his younger brother Peter on Sunday morning in Victoria Falls.
REPORT BY FORTUNE MBELE SPORTS REPORTER
Yesterday, family spokesperson Madinda Ndlovu said the tragedy needed to be handled with care, but the Ndlovus would make sure she got a decent burial.
Madinda said he was hopeful that when Peter’s condition satisfactorily improves he would be in a position to explain the circumstances surrounding her presence in the vehicle.
“A tragedy like this needs special care and attention. Apart from the two, (Adam and Peter) there was a third party. She died with our brother so it is our concern. We will notify the parents. We will do all that we can to get her a decent burial. Maybe when he is well, Peter can say how she got onto the car,” Madinda said.
Tshili, on her Facebook page is described as a member of the Harvest House International Church and went to Gwanda High School and Speciss College.
She turned 24 on December 7.
Burial arrangements have not been announced.
Meanwhile, Zifa has paid tribute to the late Adam “Adamski” Ndlovu who died in a car crash on Sunday, describing him as a distinguished and fearless striker.
In a condolence message to the Ndlovu family, Zifa president Cuthbert Dube said: “We would like to join the Ndlovu family, Highlanders Football Club, Chicken Inn FC and the rest of the family of football in mourning the tragic passing on of the former Warriors striker Adam Ndlovu.
“The entire nation is devastated by the loss of the young and promising football coach. Adam distinguished himself as a fearless striker at Highlanders and in no time he was conscripted into the national team which was later christened the “Dream Team” of the 90’s.
“The Dream Team took Zimbabweans from all walks of life on an unforgettable football journey which saw the Warriors felling in their trail-blazing expedition, the so called mighty continental powerhouses. Adamski never disappointed in national team colours and his number 13 jersey became synonymous with the Dream Team’s goal scoring machine. What will become of Adam’s dream to coach the Warriors?
Dube added: “As we mourn our departed legend, I implore the Ndlovu family, Highlanders FC, Chicken Inn FC and the entire family of football to cast away the weeping willow as we bid farewell to Adam. He was an affable character whose permanent smile would always warm the hearts of the legion of the fans. Adam would not smile all the way to heaven if we were to continue mourning.
“Let us wipe away our tears as we celebrate his life and good work as we bid him farewell. I would like to urge the Ndlovu family and the entire family of football to draw solace from the fact that Adam made us proud during his hey day and he shall always be part of our game’s folklore. Adam, God’s first choice man, shall for ever be Zimbabwean football’s first choice striker.
“Zifa will be inducting some of our finest football luminaries into the Hall of Fame when Zifa turns 50 next year in May and Adamski shall be one of the candidates for such an honour.
“We would also like to share the grief and shock with the Tshili family following their Nomqhele’s tragic passing on in the same accident. We urge the Tshili family to be strong and commit all else to the Almighty.
“Peter should know that we are with him in prayer as he recovers from the crash. We urge Peter to leave everything in the hands of the loving Lord, for no mortal shall determine how God goes about his heavenly chores.
“Peter, we wish you a speedy recovery. Zifa would like to say to Adamski, till we meet again, our Dream Team gunslinger, may your soul rest in peace.”
rundashe
Adamski R.I.P my brother. You led an examplary life. May the LORD be with you. Our prayers are with your brother Peter.
baba roi
examplary?
Hidza
to adam may ur soul rest in peace seedy recovery to u the flying elephant
Sympathetic but frank
My sincere condolences to the Ndlovu and Tshili families. To the editor, I say your headline is misleading because there nothing that you have informed to the readers except to have a speculative title. At the risk of sounding heartless and bearing the brunt of my fellow Zimbabweans, I will SPECULATE that the lady was probably somebody’s small house. I know it’s wrong to beat a man when he is down but Nsukuzonke is well known for his womanising habits. The brother is known to have been going around achingonyenga any good-looking lady using his name. All the same, I wish him a speedy recovery that he can continue with his footballing career as well as shed light on what the sister was doing with them in the fateful car.
smugoni
I also cannnot help but speculate that the lady was somebody’s small house especially given that some of our soccer brothers are womanizers. How do you explain her presence in that vehicle at that time of the night(1am)? Furthermore why are the ndlovus ensuring that she get a decent burial if she was just a passenger in the vehicle with no strings attached.
All the same RIP to her and Adam, Speedy recovery to Peter.
Chauruka
Mayb she was just a passenger let us not speculate, to Adamsky and Nomqhele may their souls rest in peace. Go worrior go.
Sai
Smugoni , don’t be stupid no one owes you an explanation as to why she was in that car ,who are you ?You are not forced to mourn with the Ndlovus ,for God’s sake at 24 she is a grown up and free woman . Keep that jealousy and evil mind to yourself .
concerned Citizen
I totally agree with you, S Mugoni what makes you think you have the right to know kuti aiva chii mumota uyu musikana uyu. Ko Adam anga ari murume we hanzvadzi yako here, uribenzi. Uchenjere kuita moyo we chi satanist iwe, pllus vamwe venyu murikuratidza kuti Peter anokurwadzai ne ma achievements ake aakaita paupenyu, iwe haunyengi its only that you are a loser ndosaka ndisingazive zvekunyenga kwako also hatina basa nazvo futi. Handiti this gal akafa ari mumota ye kwa Ndlovhu saka vanotadza kubatsira kuviga here, wakanyanya moyo wakashata uribenzi remunhu you dont reason.
Kays1
Smugoni. I think you are one of those people who has a taste in badmouthing, drinkin and dining to other people demise. Please lv Ndlovu brothers alone and let Adam(Adamski) rest in peace. Remember nobody is holding a gun at you to mourn our beloved departed legend.
R.I.P Adamski and speedy recovery Nsukuzonke.
Mthu
May u rest in peace ma brother. i hope you died under the will of God not of the devil. May God heal Peter as soon as He can. Ndlovus please don lose heart God is there 4 u.
wayne maromo
How many men go for boozer soccer (social soccer) with their wives so what explanations are needed here? She was there, she is 24 and she chose to travel to Victoria Falls to have fun, unfortunately a mishap met her, so we just mourn with the parents, hopefully they are not impossible parents who would want to milk the Ndhlovus when they know their daughter was up to mischief.
andile
well said wayne…
igwe
you are so very clueless about African culture bro..why don’t you just keep quet..
Lisbon Shanga
Yea…she was there as an adult. She had not been kidnapped. She had made a choice unless it can be proved otherwise.
Tham
This is an easy one for Peter. “It was Adam’s girlfriend”. The burden will be for the family collectively and not Peter’s!!!!
That’s how it’s gonna be!! So calculative, am I????
Sai
No , you are too dumb , how do you know wether her family knows who she was going out with and approved of it ? If she went out with Adam / Peter why is that any one’s problem ?
Tham
Don’t be a sai remunhu. How would the family approve a 24 year old going out with married men?
We are Africans. There is ngozi/ avenging spirits. The Tshilis are Ndaus and they will make them pay big time. If it was your sister you wouldn’t write such nonsense. Don’t pretend to be smarter than everyone. Brain dead, product of incest!! That’s what you are!!!
fairness
sure give the lady a decent burial for i was disturbed that no mention of her seemed to have suggested that her life was unworthy
mk
Adam
Heavy
Peter ngaasiyane nevana vevanhu.Sori to the girl’s family.
Boardhouse
kwana , the girl was 24 , she has a 5 and half baby , she knew what she was getting into
Vito zhorizhi
Peter aita sei? Let him recover pls. Who said it was his g-frd. Be mature mhan nxa
captain ZORA
Peter can just say she was a hiker or was wth Adam then wat????????hapana hapana!!!!!hama yadeuka yadeuka!!!!!! May her soul rest in peace
patmat01
may Adam’s soul rest in peace and we pray for Peter’s speedy recovery. About the gal, well, it is anyone’s guess but 99% points to Peter tho the 1% can also make it different. But all in all it wont change anything, what is important is to accord the gal a decent burial and move on. zvakaitika zvakaitika.
tinash
WHO KNOWS KUTI MUKADZI NDEWAANI, DAI TSAONA ISINA KUITIKA ZVAITAURWA HERE,?PANE ASINGAZIVE HERE KUTI MHAMBA INONAKA PAINA WAMAI, SAKA MANJE ? UNOITA MUKADZI ONE HERE KUTI I CALENDER HERE, KANA AMAI WAKO NDIWO WANOITWA ONE.
matanda
rest in peace Adam,panevari kunyora nonsense musadaro pliz
kennie
may her soul rest in peace
Apostle Mduduzi (The Emissary of Fire)
At times you wonder how mankind console one another through words, yes it is tragic, no one wants any man to die, I don’t know what is meant by the popular phrase ” May his/her Soul Rest in Peace”……yet people ignore the teachings of the golden book, written with the finger of God…Luke 16 v.19 + will tell you, there isn’t rest in peace without Christ,,,,,hell fire is blazing,,,,man are drifting there all day long yet we stand here on earth and comfort one another with bottles of beer in our hands, fornication, adultery and all wickedness…….its time people repent…there is no rest in peace for sinners. HELL IS ABLAZE NOW AND AS BREATH YOUR LAST (DIE) ITS GATES OPEN UP AND SWALLOW YOU……THEN THE LAKE OF FIRE AT THE END WHEN THE LORD RETURNS…Rev 20 v. 14
Samhalo
Though I have reservations with your “Apostle” title, you have simply said the sad truth. Anyway I sympathise with the affected families.
Lungstar
‘apostle’ u might have some biblical knowledge but you are STUPID. A true christian and a normal human being will choose his words wisely,considerate of th time ‘thrz a time for evrythng’. STUPID MDUDUZI
mzansi
Rev 20:14 states that it is” death and hades” (common grave) which are thrown into a lake of fire not people.
Daughteroflove
So true Apostle!!! The world only wants to hear wat their ears are itching to hear which aint the truth of God! Its sad that our society has turned this “smallhouse” thing into a normal thing,we all know the lifestyle of Peter wen it comes to women and we also know the lifestyles of young women wen it comes to men who think have it all,its no surprise if the gal was Peter’s girlfriend after all who doesn’t know the brother got much love for women. Being in a fateful accident that claims two lives and puts one in hospital doesn’t mean we have to sugarcoat the truth and act blind..
Chironga
does this mean that the two deceased are were without christ?
concerned Citizen
Apa urikuti ndiko kwaenda Adam here ku Gehena, iwe uri ani kutonga nonsense yauri kutaura iyoyo, apostle nonsense
Ras Kalonji
What do u expect fm Peter.She was just a passenger and she perished together nemunhu angaari panyanga it’s a loss to both families provision of decent burial is mutual understanding because both families are mourning vakatoomerwawo
isaac
No comment about the girl,Peter get well bro.May the souls of our fellows rest peace.
manJera w
Mwanasikana zorora murugare lala n’okutula
NtandoyeNkosi
A misleading headline indeed.
MHOFELA NICOZ
vasikana vanedzungu.they fall in love nevanhu vane mhuri dzavo uye vakura kuvasiya.only a wise man learn from a fool’s mistake.24 yrs falling in love nemdhara
lolo
rest in peace gal…,hausiwe watanga nyaya iyoyo mwanasikana…u wre jus unfortunate…. rest in peace Adam…misleading headline indeed
tale banks
Rest in Peace Adam “adamski” ndlovu!!!
psalted
Iam a Dembare supporter but was a great admirer of Adamski even though he was playing for our rival team Bosso. Such was his scoring prowess that I named my first born son Adam back then in ’89. My the love of the Lord be wth u. To Peter I say get well soon ndodha!
Clemence rice
Zviri mukurarama, zvinongotaurika kana zviri kwavamwe. Get wel soon Peter the nation needs you, to Adam R. I. P
True Zimbo
A 24 yr old lady can decide who to travel with and at what time. She can decide who to fall in love with regardless of their marital status. The reasons for being in that car should not be expected from Peter though if he wishes he can shed light. The decision to be in the car was taken by the lady. She might might have been invited yes, but the decision was hers. Its unfortunate she passed. Rest in peace my sister. Guys its not right to conclude that because Peter has been seen in the company of women then it was his girlfriend. If so fine, is she not a consenting adult??? cummon guys let us not be pety. Put yourself in Peter’s shoes. Hang on brother.. It shall be well
teenme
Rest in peace Qhele. True some she ws 24 n it ws her decision to be where she ws wth who at tht time. Peter or Adam ddnt kidnapp her (unless proven) or until relatives claim.
Bt if as Madinda promise, hav enough money to fund her funeral thts their choice. Hwever one would hav thot they open an account fo each of Adam and Peter children bcoz they deserve it more than anyone else who was probably squandering Ndlovus’s children’s supposed money when she was alive
T-man
Peter get wel soon,God iz with u.
moyoz
hapana nyaya kana anga ari bhebhi ra peter kana adam so what ma minister chaiwo arikungodaro saka chashamisa chii?
masibanda
haasiriye wekutanga uye haasiriye wekupedzisira zvinowanikwa restn peac gal
Stormkeyouf
Its unfortunate she was in the car, let us not try find y she was there maybe she had been given transport from vic falls with the nid to get to byo. Adamski rest in peace ur name shall be rememberd always.
peace
Sekuru VaJowero
@Storm,the vehicle was going to Vic falls not Byo,verenga nyaya first not kungowawata
Domz
You served the nation well, you did your party and gr8 was your skills to the nation, i wish even these that say bad of you do deliver their skills in time to the nation. Together Skilled as we r lets deliver in time Prophet prophecy in time blamer blame in time accuser accuse in time encourager encourage in Time. We are one nation lets work together for a better nation R.I.P Adam and Nomqhele, get well soon Peter.
pele
opeter abangeni ndawo ubesiya laye lowu etshiya umntwana endlini
Cossy
Peter ngaasiyane nevana vevamwe aim yake ndeyekuda kupedza vana vese neHIV yaakazvitsvagira ega.vanamai venyu pavachazorwa butter naye ndopamuchaziva
Useka Nonono
Whether Peter is HIV positive wena ungubani ongasitshela idoti enje. Nxa wayethandana laye kulani lathi? Anyway wish u a speedy recovery Peter and to Nomqhele and Adam’s family lingadabuki kakhulu ikalokhu kulotshiwe ukuthi wonke ozelwe ngowesifazane insuku zakhe zimfitshane njalo zigcwele usizi.
Sai
Cossy , shut up Shona lo thuvi , how is that your business ?
Chironga
@sai ,shame on your tribalism!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Stevie
Rest in eternal peace Adam and Nonq. To the families I would say “Even in mourning there is HOPE.” Peter we wish you a quick recovery, we will pray for you.
Dj Gudo
What a sad moment for the Ndlovus but the issue of this girl is also a worrying part. She was travelling with “friends” at 1am?were the parents aware of her travelling arrangements? l respect Peter and Adam (May God forgive his soul) they are legends in this country but l think this tragic accident doesnt look good at all. Yes she is 24 and can do what ever she wants but life is not ALL about what we want, at times its about compromising for foolish things (in the eyes of everyone) but protecting yourself. After all who am l to judge, let the Good Lord do His will.
Tshila
Iwe Gudo urikurasika papi futi unonyepera kufamba zvakanaka oti rasikeyi zvishoma asi chii nhai. Lets wait for Peter to shed more light about the third passenger period.
Vusa
I look forward to a time when a woman can be in the company of man and women she enjoys being around and not have people automatically assume that she had to sleep her way into that company. Not a single chance she paid for the lift? Or was just hiking? A fan maybe who had attended the match? No? A 24yr old woman can only be in that car if she was having an affair? I find it insulting to women. The only reason there is such interest is because she is a woman. If a random “Butho Hadebe” had also been in the car, would people be asking why he was in there? And if she was involved with Peter? Last time I checked he was a single man.
Chironga
well said Vusa
Herbert
Agreed @Vusa.The posts pertaining to the woman reflect a deeply partriachal society.Sexism is pervasive and it stunts women.
Chironga
well said Herbert
iinkwenkwezi
Shonas leave us to mourn our footballer in peace you have enough to worry abt in your areas, so what about the woman she is of age 24 years please mxm
Dj Gudo
Peter n Adam didnt represent umthwakazi wanzwa .he represented Zimbabwe.so go bury your pathetic,primitive and foolish ideology.
Chironga
shame on your primitive tribalism! we are shonas yet we love all zimababweans including the Ndlovus and other open minded people! its sad to have people who think the way you do in this morden era!!! pathetic
cley
Siyanai nemufi, zvekuti ndewani hazvina kana basa. Imi hamusati mambopiwa lift hupenyu hwenyu hwese? Nyarai makura mhani.
makhonjwa
RIP ADAMSKI,GET WELL SOON NSUKUZONKE.
noluntu
there is a story here. we are not perfect , let bygones be bygones. initially the report said a fourth party (another woman) escaped unhurt.this has been quickly dropped off now
after all has been said, may the two rest in peace. Yindlela yethu sonke.
Vimbai
Restn in peace Mai Ncuncu – its hard to tell ur daughter that u r gone.
Tshila
To all those talking nonses pliz stop. This isn’t the platform for u to show your hatred for the Ndebele pipo or Bosso. Please leave us mourn our brother & sister in peace. R.I.P Adamsk & Tshili and get well soon to the flying elephant.
Chironga
which hatred are you talking of!!!!!!!!!!!! you people are so surprising if not foolish! isusu mashona acho we are married to ndebeles so whats your issue here! dont just speak of hatred yausingazive mhani nxa
og
With all due respect, anyone who knew Adam’s marital status, anybody who knows Peter’s marital status? if not, then you got no right to label the late young lady anybody’s small house. these guys could be single and she was a spospective wife to who ever she was with. for crying out lound she was a grown lady and she knew were she wanted to be, that is why she was found there at that time. kana mashaya nyaya dzekutaura why not just respect our Bulawayo heroes, we want the girl to get a decent burial, yes whats wrong with that? please respect us dont just comment for the sack of a comment!
shinso
as tragic as it is its simple logic kuti mwana aida zvemadhara wch ultimately led to her death. U dont need CSI to figure that out. Let ths b a lesson kune tusikana twepataundi. Live fast, die young. It hurts bt its true, haasi wekutanga andakaona achifa in ese circumstances. Ndozvakangonakira kurarama life yako on christian principles. One munhu, one mudiwa
Chief Justice
I think Madinda cleared everthing when he said we should wait for Peter to be fine then he can clarify everthing so we should not say what is not true R.I.P Adam we’ll always remember what yu have done for Zimbabwean Soccer yu’re a LEGEND
Given
Runyararo runokosha nguva dzose!Adam raiva gamba.Zorora murugare Adamski!Zorora murugare Tshili.Peter tinewe muminamato yedu- tinokushuvira kupora.Vari kutaura nyobvo – itai mushe.Ndapota.
bruno
Mazimbo munotaurisa futi imi heeeey!!!?
vicky
Rest in peace Adam and our beloved sister Nom.Get well soon Nsukuzonke we are with you in prayer.God will heal you!!
Laydie Thuli
May both Adam and Nomqhele rest in peace. I pray both families find comfort in the Lord. We continue to wish Peter a speedy recovery.
Learn Alot more Here
I’m extremely pleased to uncover this great site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new information on your website.|
prom dress factory from china
This is a very blog. I obtained a lot of useful information from it. Thanks for sharing it. I would keep an eye on your blogs closely. Good luck to you.
ปั้มไลค์
Like!! I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your information. The article has truly peaked my interest.