THE Ndlovu family has finally opened up on the 24-year-old woman, Nomqhele Tshili who perished in the accident that took the life of Warriors and Highlanders legend Adam Ndlovu and critically injured his younger brother Peter on Sunday morning in Victoria Falls.

Yesterday, family spokesperson Madinda Ndlovu said the tragedy needed to be handled with care, but the Ndlovus would make sure she got a decent burial.

Madinda said he was hopeful that when Peter’s condition satisfactorily improves he would be in a position to explain the circumstances surrounding her presence in the vehicle.

“A tragedy like this needs special care and attention. Apart from the two, (Adam and Peter) there was a third party. She died with our brother so it is our concern. We will notify the parents. We will do all that we can to get her a decent burial. Maybe when he is well, Peter can say how she got onto the car,” Madinda said.

Tshili, on her Facebook page is described as a member of the Harvest House International Church and went to Gwanda High School and Speciss College.

She turned 24 on December 7.

Burial arrangements have not been announced.

Meanwhile, Zifa has paid tribute to the late Adam “Adamski” Ndlovu who died in a car crash on Sunday, describing him as a distinguished and fearless striker.

In a condolence message to the Ndlovu family, Zifa president Cuthbert Dube said: “We would like to join the Ndlovu family, Highlanders Football Club, Chicken Inn FC and the rest of the family of football in mourning the tragic passing on of the former Warriors striker Adam Ndlovu.

“The entire nation is devastated by the loss of the young and promising football coach. Adam distinguished himself as a fearless striker at Highlanders and in no time he was conscripted into the national team which was later christened the “Dream Team” of the 90’s.

“The Dream Team took Zimbabweans from all walks of life on an unforgettable football journey which saw the Warriors felling in their trail-blazing expedition, the so called mighty continental powerhouses. Adamski never disappointed in national team colours and his number 13 jersey became synonymous with the Dream Team’s goal scoring machine. What will become of Adam’s dream to coach the Warriors?

Dube added: “As we mourn our departed legend, I implore the Ndlovu family, Highlanders FC, Chicken Inn FC and the entire family of football to cast away the weeping willow as we bid farewell to Adam. He was an affable character whose permanent smile would always warm the hearts of the legion of the fans. Adam would not smile all the way to heaven if we were to continue mourning.

“Let us wipe away our tears as we celebrate his life and good work as we bid him farewell. I would like to urge the Ndlovu family and the entire family of football to draw solace from the fact that Adam made us proud during his hey day and he shall always be part of our game’s folklore. Adam, God’s first choice man, shall for ever be Zimbabwean football’s first choice striker.

“Zifa will be inducting some of our finest football luminaries into the Hall of Fame when Zifa turns 50 next year in May and Adamski shall be one of the candidates for such an honour.

“We would also like to share the grief and shock with the Tshili family following their Nomqhele’s tragic passing on in the same accident. We urge the Tshili family to be strong and commit all else to the Almighty.

“Peter should know that we are with him in prayer as he recovers from the crash. We urge Peter to leave everything in the hands of the loving Lord, for no mortal shall determine how God goes about his heavenly chores.

“Peter, we wish you a speedy recovery. Zifa would like to say to Adamski, till we meet again, our Dream Team gunslinger, may your soul rest in peace.”

