Chamisa impostor nabbed

A SUSPECTED Harare con artist who reportedly impersonated ICT minister Nelson Chamisa in a bid to swindle the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) of over 10 tonnes of stockfeed at Aspindale depot hit a brick wall after an alert employee raised alarm on Monday.
REPORT BY MOSES MATENGA STAFF REPORTER
But by the time the alarm was raised, unsuspecting GMB employees had already loaded 200 x 50kg bags of stockfeed and given them to the alleged impostor, Stancilous Mukawu (43), of Mufakose in Harare.
Mukawu is reported to have arrived at GMB Aspindale depot armed with an affidavit claiming to be the MDC-T national organising secretary after which unsuspecting employees immediately processed the consignment on the strength of the forged documents.
However, one of the workers became suspicious and raised alarm, leading to Mukawu’s arrest.
Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tadious Chibanda confirmed the incident yesterday and warned companies and individuals to guard against charlatans.
Chibanda said Mukawu was being held at Marimba Police Station and was expected to appear in court soon facing a fraud charge.
“He went to GMB Aspindale with an affidavit written as if he was Minister Chamisa and was given 200 bags of 50kg of stockfeed worth $2 440. Before he left the depot, an alert person informed the GMB officials and told them that he was not Chamisa,” Chibanda said.
“It seems he had been detained under a false name and we only got to know of his real name when his sister came to see him.
“We suspect that he has been using the same modus operandi to dupe companies and people.”
nhamson
Saka deno nyaya yake ndeyei? deno akange asina kuti ndiChamisa inagadayi asina kupihwaka! vanhu kumhanya mhanya nekuti ati ndiri Chamisa this showa how corrupt our system has become! if you are not a minister you dont get the service thus why this desperate guy had to be an imposter.
Mai Svodai
Akabhadhara here fetiriza yacho. Asi maminister anopiwa mahara
N.G Mdlalose
The incidence here indicates that ministers get stockfeeds n fertilizers for free.
Reginald Kipple
