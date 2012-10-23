Mbada Diamonds: Dynamos, Caps clash in semi

DEFENDING champions Dynamos will play Caps United while Monomotapa face FC Platinum in the semi-finals of the Mbada Diamonds Cup, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed yesterday.

This clarification by the PSL follows confusion over the last four fixtures as the initial draw had seemed to indicate a Dynamos-Platinum semi-final with Caps United seemingly slated to take on Monomotapa in the other match.

PSL secretary-general Kennedy Ndebele said yesterday: “The fixtures, according to the draw and the rules and regulations of the game and competition format, will be played as Dynamos vs Caps United and Monomotapa vs FC Platinum. Venues for the games should be confirmed by Thursday after we meet the sponsors.”

The semi-finals, according to the rules of the game, are set for November 7-9 with the final set for the weekend of November 23-25.

Highlanders, Dynamos, Monomotapa and Chicken Inn were seeded teams in Group A while Shabanie Mine, Buffaloes, FC Platinum and Motor Action were in Group B, Hwange, Harare City, Black Mambas and Caps United were in Group C and the last group had Gunners, Hardbody, Blue Rangers and Quelaton, drawn randomly according to the rules and regulations. Under the format, seeded teams were drawn against the bottom four teams while Group B teams could only have faced those from Group C.

Dynamos beat Gunners 3-0 on Sunday in Kwekwe and are guaranteed $30 000 for reaching the last four while Monomotapa came back from two goals down to beat Highlanders 3-2 at the Colliery.

FC Platinum won the Zvishavane bragging rights after beating Shabanie Mine 1-0 at Mandava while Caps United overcame Buffaloes 2-0 at Gibbo in Chiredzi.

Mbada Diamonds Cup 2012 format

1- Highlanders vs Blue Rangers,

2- Dynamos vs Quelaton,

3- Monomotapa vs Hardbody, 4- Chicken Inn vs Gunners, 5- Hwange vs Shabanie Mine, 6- Buffaloes vs Black Mambas, 7- Harare City vs FC Platinum, 8-Caps United vs Motor Action

Quarter Finals

Match 9: (Winner Match 1 vs winner Match 3)-Highlanders vs Monomotapa

Match 10 (Winner Match 2 vs winner Match 4)- Dynamos vs Gunners

Match 11 :(Winner Match 5 vs Winner Match 7)-Shabanie Mine vs FC Platinum

Match 12 :(Winner Match 6 vs winner Match 8) Buffaloes vs Caps United

Semi-finals

Match 13-(Winner Match 9 vs winner Match 11)-Monomotapa vs FC Platinum

Match 14-(Winner Match 10 vs winner Match 12)-Dynamos vs Caps United

Semi Finals

Winner Match 13 vs winner Match 14

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures

Saturday:

Monomotapa v Black Mambas (Rufaro Stadium), Quelaton v Harare City (Luveve Stadium), Blue Rangers v Motor Action (Gwanzura Stadium), FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava Stadium)

Sunday:

Hardbody v Shabanie Mine (Ascot Stadium), Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro Stadium), Buffaloes v Hwange (Sakubva Stadium), Caps United v Gunners (Gwanzura Stadium)

