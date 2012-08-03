Schools 7s rugby teams selected

Two national representative sevens sides in the Under-16 and 19 age groups were named yesterday following the conclusion of the Spar Under16 and Under19 Seven-a-Side Rugby Inter-provincials at St John’s College.

The two sides will go into camp during the school holidays before they represent the country at the Middleburg Sevens tournament in South Africa next month.

The Under-16 side will be coached by former Cheetahs speedster Tafadzwa Mhende while the Under-19 side is under former Sables backliner Gary Hewitt.

The one-day tournament which showcased the shorter version of the game at schools level attracted provincial select sides from Harare, Masvingo, Mashonaland and West, Bulawayo and Matabeleland North.

Harare North and West select sides won the Under-16 and Under-19 titles respectively. Harare West beat Harare North 12-17 in the Under-16 final while Sean Coles – the younger brother to Cheetahs player Justin Coles — ran in three tries for Harare North, who dismissed Harare West 31-5 in the Under-19 final. Matabeleland South won the bronze medal after beating Bulawayo 27-5 in the third place playoff while Masvingo beat Harare East 24-19.



Zimbabwe Under-16: B Keegan, U Tafara, K Chirombo, B Evans, F Murinye, Z Muzorewa, T Bwerinofa, M Hulbert, P Tamuka, C du Plessis, T Chibondo, S Katsvere, P Nyamini, B Chinyama, A Goremusandu, P Mumbarawo, R Mushumi, K Munangi, H Rwodzi

Zimbabwe Under-19: E Kadzere, L Sibanda, J Mendelsohn, T Rowe, T Gonese, O Chitokwindo, T Kamundiro, R Roch, C Bare, C Ramsey, A Maclead, M Wright, S Coles, R Gona, J Swan, R Lindsey-White, A Cumbis

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw