The country’s leading goal scorer Nelson Mazivisa struck twice as the Warriors beat Lesotho 5-3 in a three-nation football tournament at the Molepolole Complex in Gaborone, Botswana, yesterday.

The Warriors had lost their opening match 1-0 to the hosts on Sunday.

The Warriors ended the match with 10 men after Brian Mapfumo was red-carded earlier in the first half resulting in a 10-minute stoppage.

Yesterday, Mazivisa opened the scoring, Ronald Chitiyo then added the second before the Shabanie Mine striker completed his brace.

Rodwell Chinyengetere and substitute Charles Sibanda, who came in for Mazivisa, completed the rout for Rahman Gumbo’s men.

Warriors line-up: N Nyoni, P Bernard, K Banda, G Moyo, A Chaka, B Mapfumo, R Chitiyo, P Moyo, R Chinyengetere, N Mazivisa, F Zvikumbawire.

